Business

$5000 start up on the way out

He said TSLS had invested significantly in the programme and now needed to monitor what graduates were achieving with their businesses

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 17 September 2026 | 11:46 FJT

Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar with grants recipients on September 16, 2026. Photo - Joana Vulavou.

Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar with grants recipients on September 16, 2026.

Photo - Joana Vulavou.

A $5,000 start-up grant scheme designed to help unemployed graduates create their own jobs is being phased out after just two years.

The Graduate Business Start-up Grant Scheme, run by the Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service (TSLS) in partnership with the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF), was introduced in 2024.

It was designed for graduates and potential graduates with innovative business ideas, offering training, mentoring, business planning, market research and a $5,000 start-up grant.

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Yesterday, another group of successful participants received their grants.

TSLS Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar confirmed the programme is now being phased out.

“As announced by the Minister, through our launch of the 2027 Scholarship Policies Handbook, this is currently being phased out,” Mr Kumar said.

He said TSLS had invested significantly in the programme and now needed to monitor what graduates were achieving with their businesses.

“We need to monitor and see the actual output of the student and then probably make a decision in the future to reintroduce the program when we see that sustainability and the retail of the students are coming into the economic balance,” he said.

Mr Kumar said the scheme was created after TSLS saw graduates struggling to find employment after completing their studies.

The idea was to help graduates start businesses, create employment for themselves and eventually employ others.

He said the past two years had produced new and innovative business ideas, with some graduates moving into employment and creating jobs for others.

Mr Kumar said TSLS also followed up with graduates to ensure businesses were operating and provided mentors to help those facing difficulties.

The scheme is not being permanently ruled out.

TSLS will monitor the results and sustainability of the businesses before considering whether to bring it back in the future.


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