Kimaya Group increases global award tally

Minister for Tourism and Civil Avia­tion Viliame Gavoka has praised Ki­maya Fiji Group for putting Fiji on the global tourism stage, saying its success reflects the capability and commitment of Fiji­an-owned businesses.

Speaking at the Kimaya Fiji Group celebra­tory event at Landers Bay Resort in Vuda, Lautoka, on Friday, Mr Gavoka acknowledged the owners and partners behind the properties, in­cluding the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) and the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF), whose long-term support had helped companies such as Kimaya grow.

"When a Fijian-owned company wins on the world stage, it raises Fiji's standing as a desti­nation and shows what Fijian people and busi­nesses can do," he said.

"Getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is harder. The best operators use an award to ask how they can improve."

Mr Gavoka said Kimaya's achievements gave him confidence in Fiji's tourism industry.

"Keep investing in your people, keep guarding what makes Fiji special and keep greeting the world with warmth.

"Kimaya has nothing to fear from standards. You already set the bar, and the rest of the in­dustry can learn from you."

He reminded staff that tourism awards were earned through the dedication of frontline workers rather than decisions made in board­rooms.

"They are won by the housekeeper who read­ies the room, the chef who plates the meal, the front desk officer who remembers a guest's name, the guide who tells a story, and the driv­er who brings a weary traveller safely to their resort," he said.

"To many visitors, you are Fiji. They forget the brochure, but not how you made them feel. The world has now recognised that."

Kimaya Group chairman Darnen Goundar said he was deeply proud of the company's journey from a team of three to a name rec­ognised around the world.

"It was never one person's achievement. It belongs to all of you," he said.

Mr Goundar said the group's achievements were a source of pride, but awards also brought greater responsibility.

"I do not believe awards are a finish line. They are a responsibility. They remind us that the standards we have set are now the standards people expect, and we must keep raising them.

"We are a Fijian company, investing in Fiji, and we are optimistic about the future of our tourism industry."

Kimaya Fiji Group has secured five World Travel Awards for 2026, up from four in 2025.

The awards were announced at the World Travel Awards ceremony in the Maldives on September 27. Fiji Hideaway Resort & Spa by Kimaya, Yatule Resort & Spa by Kimaya and Tour Managers Fiji by Kimaya received ma­jor recognition, bringing the group's total to nine awards over two successive years.