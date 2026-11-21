Fiji's wedding industry is creating new opportunities for local busi­nesses, and Jack's of Fiji is looking to strengthen its position in the market through its Little India brand.

With weddings generating demand for fashion across bridal parties, families and guests, the retailer sees significant potential in providing customers with a wider range of traditional, contemporary and occasion wear options.

During the Wedding Expo by Crowne at Crowne Plaza Nadi Bay resort and Spa last Saturday, Jack's Retail Limited com­mercial marketing lead for Little India, surf and sports, Rahul Simon Sou thy, said the wedding market was an important segment for the company, particularly through its Little India brand, which had developed over more than two decades.

He said the business had evolved from offering traditional Indian clothing and festive collections to providing a broader selection of bridal fashion, occasion wear and contemporary styles.

"Weddings are significant occasions in Fiji, not only culturally and socially, but also economically. They bring together families and communities and create demand across a wide range ofindustries, including fashion, beauty, hospitality, photography, entertainment and event services," Mr Southy said .

He said wedding shopping extended be­yond the bride and groom, with parents, siblings, relatives, bridal parties and guests also looking for outfits for different ceremonies and celebrations.

This presented an opportunity for Jack's Little India to cater to a wider customer base through its diverse collections, including traditional Indian wedding attire, elaborate bridal outfits, contempo­rary occasion-wear and fusion fashion.

The company recently used the Wedding Expo at Crowne Plaza Fiji N adi Bay Resort and Spa to showcase its collections and connect with couples planning their special occasions.

A key feature ofits participation was two fashion showcases designed to highlight the variety of clothing available.

The first focused on elegant and con­temporary occasion wear suitable for wedding guests, formal functions and celebrations, while the second featured bridal fashion, combining traditional Indian wedding attire with white wed­ding looks.

Jack's aim

Mr Sou thy said the showcases allowed customers to see how different garments could be styled and worn, giving them a better understanding of the options avail­able locally.

"Our aim was to demonstrate the ver­satility of Jack's Little India and show customers that they can find beautiful, sophisticated outfits for different wedding celebrations without necessarily having to shop overseas," he said.

He said the expo also provided an oppor­tunity to strengthen relationships with other businesses in the wedding industry, including event planners, decorators, makeup artists, photographers and hospi­tality providers.

For Jack's Little India, the focus is not only on selling clothing but also on under­standing the importance of the occasions that customers are preparing for.

Reflection of traditions

Mr Southy said wedding outfits were personal purchases, with customers looking for clothing that reflected their traditions, individual style and the sig­nificance of the celebration.

Looking ahead, he said the company wanted to continue developing its wed­ding collections through fresh designs, stronger customer engagement and shopping experiences that made wedding fashion more accessible to families across Fiji.

"Fiji has an incredibly rich cultural identity, and that diversity is reflected in the way we celebrate weddings. Traditional Indian weddings, white wed­dings, multicultural ceremonies and modern celebrations all offer opportuni­ties for fashion to tell a unique story," he said.

He said Jack's Little India wanted to cel­ebrate that diversity while supporting the wider wedding industry.

For the retailer, the opportunity lies in growing alongside Fiji's wedding market while helping customers find outfits for some of the most important celebrations in their lives.