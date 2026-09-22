Shalendra Prasad takes helm at Sugar Research Institute

Shalendra Prasad has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji (SRIF).

The appointment was made by the SRIF Board, with Mr Prasad bringing more than 30 years of experience in agricultural research and development to the role.

He previously served as director of Research and Agricultural Scientific Services within the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

Mr Prasad, holds a PhD in Horticulture from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

His professional experience covers research leadership, policy development, technology transfer, crop production and stakeholder engagement.

He has also worked closely with farmers, researchers, government agencies, academic institutions and development partners throughout his career.

The SRIF Board said Mr Prasad’s experience and knowledge would support the institute’s ongoing work in sugarcane research, improving productivity, technology transfer, sustainable farming and collaboration across the industry.

“The Board is confident that his leadership will further strengthen SRIF and its contribution to the development and long-term sustainability of the industry,” the statement said.

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