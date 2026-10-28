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Business

Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America

Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event pro­vided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meet­ings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 12:00

Representatives from Fiji tourism entperises at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, United States of America on October 13 to 15, 2026

Representatives from Fiji tourism entperises at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, United States of America on October 13 to 15, 2026.

Tourism Fiji showcased the country's tourism offerings to the North American mar­ket at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, with 11 Fijian suppliers rep­resenting 21 resorts and tourism products.

Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event pro­vided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meet­ings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).

Tourism Fiji and its industry partners highlighted the country's range of accommodation, event venues, cultural experiences and adventure activities to internation­al meeting planners, event organis­ers and industry professionals.

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''As we approach the final months of the year, these initiatives dem­onstrate the continued work un­derway to strengthen Fiji's global visibility; stimulate demand across key markets, diversify our visitor base and support the wider tourism industry;" said Tourism Fiji chief executive office Paresh Pant.

"Vinaka to all our industry part­ners and stakeholders for their con­tinued collaboration and contribu­tion to Fiji tourism."

The participation also provided opportunities to strengthen indus­try relationships, establish new connections and explore business opportunities in the North Ameri­can market.

Fiji's diverse tourism offerings were presented as an option for businesses and organisations seek­ing memorable experiences for meetings and incentive groups of varying sizes.

Participating operators included;
  • Fiji Airways;
  • Rosie Fiji, Blue Lagoon Cruis­es;
  • Cloud9;
  • DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji- Sonaisali Island;
  • Fiji Marriott Resort Marni Bay;
  • Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa;
  • Intercontinental Fiji Golf Re­sort & Spa;
  • Malamala Beach Club; Radisson Blu Resort Fiji; SABRE by South Sea Sailing; Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji;
  • Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort;
  • Sheraton Resort & Spa,
  • Tokoriki Island, Fiji;
  • Sigatoka River Safari;
  • Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa;
  • Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei Resort;
  • South Sea Cruises;
  • South Sea Island;
  • The Westin Fiji Golf Resort & Spa;and
  • TRIBE Na Tomba.

Their combined presence highlighted the breadth of Fiji's tour­ism industry and its capacity to cater to international meetings and incentive travel groups.

The showcase formed part of ef­forts to strengthen Fiji's visibility in the global business events mar­ket and build connections with po­tential partners in North America.

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