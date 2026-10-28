Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America

Tourism Fiji showcased the country's tourism offerings to the North American mar­ket at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, with 11 Fijian suppliers rep­resenting 21 resorts and tourism products.

Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event pro­vided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meet­ings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).

Tourism Fiji and its industry partners highlighted the country's range of accommodation, event venues, cultural experiences and adventure activities to internation­al meeting planners, event organis­ers and industry professionals.

''As we approach the final months of the year, these initiatives dem­onstrate the continued work un­derway to strengthen Fiji's global visibility; stimulate demand across key markets, diversify our visitor base and support the wider tourism industry;" said Tourism Fiji chief executive office Paresh Pant.

"Vinaka to all our industry part­ners and stakeholders for their con­tinued collaboration and contribu­tion to Fiji tourism."

The participation also provided opportunities to strengthen indus­try relationships, establish new connections and explore business opportunities in the North Ameri­can market.

Fiji's diverse tourism offerings were presented as an option for businesses and organisations seek­ing memorable experiences for meetings and incentive groups of varying sizes.

Participating operators included;

Fiji Airways;

Rosie Fiji, Blue Lagoon Cruis­es;

Cloud9;

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji- Sonaisali Island;

Fiji Marriott Resort Marni Bay;

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa;

Intercontinental Fiji Golf Re­sort & Spa;

Malamala Beach Club; Radisson Blu Resort Fiji; SABRE by South Sea Sailing; Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji;

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort;

Sheraton Resort & Spa,

Tokoriki Island, Fiji;

Sigatoka River Safari;

Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa;

Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei Resort;

South Sea Cruises;

South Sea Island;

The Westin Fiji Golf Resort & Spa;and

TRIBE Na Tomba.

Their combined presence highlighted the breadth of Fiji's tour­ism industry and its capacity to cater to international meetings and incentive travel groups.

The showcase formed part of ef­forts to strengthen Fiji's visibility in the global business events mar­ket and build connections with po­tential partners in North America.