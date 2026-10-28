Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America
Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event provided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).
Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 12:00
Representatives from Fiji tourism entperises at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, United States of America on October 13 to 15, 2026.
Tourism Fiji showcased the country's tourism offerings to the North American market at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, with 11 Fijian suppliers representing 21 resorts and tourism products.
Held from October 13 to 15, the global meetings industry event provided a platform for Fiji to promote its appeal as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE).
Tourism Fiji and its industry partners highlighted the country's range of accommodation, event venues, cultural experiences and adventure activities to international meeting planners, event organisers and industry professionals.
Related stories
''As we approach the final months of the year, these initiatives demonstrate the continued work underway to strengthen Fiji's global visibility; stimulate demand across key markets, diversify our visitor base and support the wider tourism industry;" said Tourism Fiji chief executive office Paresh Pant.
"Vinaka to all our industry partners and stakeholders for their continued collaboration and contribution to Fiji tourism."
The participation also provided opportunities to strengthen industry relationships, establish new connections and explore business opportunities in the North American market.
Fiji's diverse tourism offerings were presented as an option for businesses and organisations seeking memorable experiences for meetings and incentive groups of varying sizes.
Participating operators included;
- Fiji Airways;
- Rosie Fiji, Blue Lagoon Cruises;
- Cloud9;
- DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Fiji- Sonaisali Island;
- Fiji Marriott Resort Marni Bay;
- Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa;
- Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa;
- Malamala Beach Club; Radisson Blu Resort Fiji; SABRE by South Sea Sailing; Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji;
- Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort;
- Sheraton Resort & Spa,
- Tokoriki Island, Fiji;
- Sigatoka River Safari;
- Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa;
- Sofitel Fiji Vatu Talei Resort;
- South Sea Cruises;
- South Sea Island;
- The Westin Fiji Golf Resort & Spa;and
- TRIBE Na Tomba.
Their combined presence highlighted the breadth of Fiji's tourism industry and its capacity to cater to international meetings and incentive travel groups.
The showcase formed part of efforts to strengthen Fiji's visibility in the global business events market and build connections with potential partners in North America.