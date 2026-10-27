FRU eyes two mega projects for rugby future

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has two major projects on the pipeline.

This was confirmed to SUNsports by FRU board chairman John Sanday, indicating that the top priority is to get the Saweni Project going, which is the construction of a stadium.

When asked on whether FRU had another interest in acquiring a piece of land along the Kings Road in Tailevu North, where the Fulton College campus was before.

“Yes, we still have that in mind,” Sanday told SUNsports.

“First (for FRU) is to get this anchor investment in place, the Saweni land. We will turn the Saweni lease into a registered lease and will become a very bankable asset.”

Fulton College, now known as Fulton Adventist University, operated in Tailevu North from 1941 until it was relocated to Sabeto Nadi, in 2014.

Sanday said they’ll approach the Fulton College Project as soon as the Saweni Project gets underway.

“First and foremost, I have personally approached my kinfolk who are the landowners in Nakalawaca Village in the Namalata Tikina for their blessing and also to keep them fully briefed on our interest.”

Sanday said negotiations with the landowners (Fulton College Project) have been completed.

“We have some work that needs to be completed on the documentary side so we can move to the next stage.

“We have had discussions with a leading tertiary academic institution to partner to deliver courses in sports science, TVET (technical and vocational education and training) and agriculture.”

Sanday also confirmed that a leading farm to table enterprise has indicated their interest to be a part of the Fulton College Project.

“It is where we can teach students and our young rugby players skills for their life after rugby,” he said.

“These are mega investments for Fiji Rugby. We are blessed to be involved in the Nations Championship where we can generate the kind of revenue to help us build a portfolio of revenue generating investments that will take us long into the future.

“It is difficult for people to imagine this, but the board of FRU is quite clear and sober about our ability to deliver on these projects. We will get it done. Once these assets are booked to balance sheet, we can proudly say we have finally sealed our place in Tier 1.”

The FRU hosted their three home July Test matches of the Nations Championship in the United Kingdom. They were able to generate around $7.8 million of net income.



