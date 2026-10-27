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Rugby

Rewa backs 14-team Skipper Cup proposal

Ro Filipe Tuisawau says expansion could widen player pathways and strengthen grassroots rugby.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 05:30

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

The Rewa Rugby Union (RRU) supports a proposal to increase the number of teams in next year’s Skipper Cup competition to 14.

This was confirmed by RRU patron and Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Ro Filipe told SUNsports that he had met with Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer Koli Sewabu, acting chief operations officer Talemo Waqa and board chairman John Sanday to discuss the proposal and other matters relating to the RRU.

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“I am pleased that the chairman had indicated that they will look at the possibility of increasing the Skipper Cup teams to 14,” he said.

“We will be writing to FRU to request the increase to 14. I understand that Kadavu has already made a submission and we are also fully in support. Other unions have also indicated to me their support.”

Ro Filipe said increasing the number of teams would have several benefits, including:

  • Widening the player pool for national development and national team pathways.
  • Maintaining competitive standards in the 2026 Skipper Cup, particularly among teams such as Taveuni, Navosa, Kadavu and Rewa. He said relegation would be counterproductive.
  • Continuing to develop grassroots rugby and providing young people with alternatives to drugs and anti-social activities.

He acknowledged concerns about costs but said the competition format could be reviewed.

On ground availability, Ro Filipe said he had asked Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru to consider upgrading grounds used for Skipper Cup and Vanua Shield matches, including Naluwai, Nakelo, Vatureba and Burebasaga, to increase the number of venues available.

“I commend the FRU chairman for working hard to secure land for FRU at Saweni and being forward-looking. I am happy to assist in moving rugby forward by advocating support for grassroots rugby and expanding and upgrading facilities through Government and our development partners,” he said.

In an earlier interview, Sanday said FRU management had been tasked with assessing the viability of having 14 teams in next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

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