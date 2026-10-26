Poulter sisters eye historic Marama title

It will be a family affair for the Poulter sisters as they look to inspire Nasinu's women to de­feat a strong Namosi side in the Marama Championship final on Saturday.

The Poulter sisters hail from Naisaumua Village in Tailevu and were part of the Nasinu team's starting line-up that de­feated Suva 38-29 in the semi­finals at the National Stadium in Suva last Saturday.

Akosita said the team had made history by qualifying for the final for the first time.

"We've beaten the Suva side and they're a good team. We never underestimated them," Akosita said.

"Even though we're small, we're big in heart, so we just made sure that we enjoyed the game."

Lynda Poulter aged 25 plays at blindside flanker, while her younger sister, Akosita Poulter 19, plays at number eight for the Nasinu women's 15s rugby team.

Nasinu had been beaten in the semi-finals twice in 2025 and 2024 respectively.

"It's been great to play alongside Lynda. If I do something wrong on the field, she'll always encour­age me," Akosita said.

Akosita is a first-year student at Fiji National University's Na­tabua campus in Lautoka.

"I do my own training in Lau­toka, and it's either I come up to Suva to play or the team travels down to the West, where I join them," she said.

"Throughout the season, it was tough, but it was great as I really enjoyed it."

Akosita said the team might be young and smaller in size than their opponents, but they had grit.

"Once we have everyone's back, everything can go our way."

"We have to fight and get that win in the final to make our coach and families proud."

Akosita said the Nasinu team did not represent any province but rather their respective fami­lies.

"We play for our family names and where we come from, with the backing of our sponsor, Ram Sarni."

"That's the thing that motivates us," she said.

Lynda credited divine interven­tion for their semi-final victory and their survival in the competi­tion after 11 rounds.

She said most of her teammates were high school and university students.

"We've been facing challenges because most of us have commit­ments to our studies and families as well.

"We dedicate this win to our head coach, Tomasi Katonivua­liku, and our families as well."

"Coach Katonivualiku's daugh­ter had her wedding on Friday, and he told us that if he loses one of his daughters, he wants 23 to remain."

Lynda said the team needed to work on its defence and commu­nication.

"Our coach always says, 'Small girls but big hearts."'

"We would like to call out our fans for the final, and it would be a big help if they could buy our merchandise to help out the team," she said.

Meanwhile, the Skipper and Marama Cup finals will be held at Churchill Park, Lautoka.