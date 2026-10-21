Chefs bring joy to Phos Haven children

The Fiji Chefs Association marked International Chefs Day yesterday by hosting a dinner for children from Phos Haven Children’s Home at Fiji National University’s Namaka Campus, Nadi.

The event brought together chefs, international judges and 21 children for an evening of food, interaction and celebration.

Phos Haven director Ulamila Kaisau said many of the children had been cared for by the home since infancy and were now transitioning into adulthood.

She said some had been unable to reintegrate into society or be adopted, making continued support important as they grew older.

“We hope to see them through for the rest of their life and moving forward,” she said.

Ms Kaisau also highlighted the home’s role in caring for displaced children, including those needing temporary accommodation while police and child services officials determined their next steps.

She thanked the association for choosing the children as beneficiaries of the celebration.

“You could have invited so many non-governmental organisations, but you chose to bless these children,” she said.

She said the event gave the children an opportunity to meet chefs in uniform and learn about kitchen work, potentially inspiring future career choices.

Although some children faced challenges in the classroom, she said they had practical skills and interests that could be developed with the right opportunities.

Fiji Chefs Association president Rakesh Kumar said the event also marked the introduction of an adopt-a-child programme, through which the association would provide school bags and books to five students next year.

He thanked the competitors for their dedication and encouraged them to focus on learning, growth and maintaining professional standards.

Chief judge Matt McBain said the event was a privilege and expressed hope that some of the children might pursue careers as chefs.

Mr Kumar also acknowledged the sponsors, particularly Crest Chicken and Bakels Fiji, as well as industry partners, educational institutions, volunteers and supporters for their continued contributions to Fiji’s culinary industry.