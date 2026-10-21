Hanua festival connects children with the ocean

Thirty-eight children took to the waves at Natadola Beach during the inaugural Hanua Ocean and Surf Festival, which brought together youth surfing, marine education and Pacific cultural storytelling to strengthen the next generation’s connection to the ocean.

Held at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa on Fiji Day, the festival brought together children, families, surfers, artists, educators and cultural practitioners.

Children aged about four to 12 participated in the Ka Ji Micro Grommet Surf Competition, with many experiencing their first organised surfing competition.

Another 25 children took part in an ocean education and art workshop facilitated by the Pacific Ocean Litter Project, exploring marine life and plastic pollution through creative activities.





Participants during the Festival. Photo: supplied.





Hanua Festival founder Hannah Bennett said the festival was the realisation of a long-held vision to bring children and families closer to the ocean while celebrating Pacific identity and environmental stewardship.

“There are moments when an idea you have carried for so long finally becomes something real. Our first Hanua festival was one of those moments,” Ms Bennett said.

Ms Bennett said watching children catch their first waves, supported by cheering families, reinforced the purpose behind Hanua.

“Watching children catch their first waves while their families cheered, seeing them learn about the moana through art and conversation, and witnessing RAKO Pacifika honour my Rotuman heritage reminded me why Hanua exists,” she said.









The programme also featured a Rotuman cultural performance by RAKO Pacifika and a preview screening of Passages of Na Kurukuru, a short documentary series.

Ms Bennett said support from families and partners had exceeded her expectations, with parents actively helping to make the event possible.

“Parents were not simply spectators; they stepped forward to help,” she said.

Derived from the Rotuman word for home, Hanua aims to connect the ocean, culture and community.

Ms Bennett said the festival’s next steps included developing year-round activities, strengthening partnerships and exploring regional collaboration in Vanuatu, Tahiti and New Zealand over the next three years.