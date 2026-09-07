A police investigation into an alleged online impersonation scheme has led to the arrest and charging of a 23-year-old man accused of posing as two pastors on Facebook.

The Fiji Police Anti-Scam Taskforce alleges the man created fake profiles using the pastors' identities and contacted their Facebook friends seeking financial assistance.

According to police, the requests for money were accompanied by claims that funds were urgently needed to settle arrears and avoid legal issues involving the Small Claims Tribunal.

The alleged victims only became aware of the fake accounts after concerned family friends notified them that messages were being circulated under their names.

Following a complaint lodged with the Online Safety Commission in November last year, investigators traced the activity to a mobile phone number that was not linked to either pastor.

Police said the suspect was later arrested and interviewed under caution.

He now faces charges of identity theft and obtaining a financial advantage by deception and is expected to appear in the Lautoka Magistrate Court today.