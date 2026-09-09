Courts and Law

Bench warrant cancelled for man accused in QEB armory break-In

The matter has been adjourned to September 17.

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 05:00

Updated 11 September 2026 | 05:00 FJT

Isaia Ledua,

Accused Isaia Ledua.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

A bench warrant issued against Isaia Ledua, who is accused of breaking into the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Queen Elizabeth Barracks Armory in April, was cancelled after his lawyer confirmed he had been arrested.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere had issued the warrant after Ledua failed to appear in the High Court as required.

Ledua faces one count of aggravated burglary and one count of damaging property in relation to an alleged break-in believed to have occurred between April 7 and April 9.

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During proceedings before the High Court in Suva, defence lawyer Jerry Dinati sought the cancellation of the warrant after informing the court that his client was in custody at Nabua Police Station following his arrest on Wednesday night.

The court heard that Ledua had previously been reprimanded over his obligation to attend court as part of his bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to September 17.


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