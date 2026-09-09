A bench warrant issued against Isaia Ledua, who is accused of breaking into the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Queen Elizabeth Barracks Armory in April, was cancelled after his lawyer confirmed he had been arrested.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere had issued the warrant after Ledua failed to appear in the High Court as required.

Ledua faces one count of aggravated burglary and one count of damaging property in relation to an alleged break-in believed to have occurred between April 7 and April 9.

During proceedings before the High Court in Suva, defence lawyer Jerry Dinati sought the cancellation of the warrant after informing the court that his client was in custody at Nabua Police Station following his arrest on Wednesday night.

The court heard that Ledua had previously been reprimanded over his obligation to attend court as part of his bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to September 17.



