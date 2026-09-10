Fijians urged to brace for dry months through November

Fiji is facing widespread very dry conditions, with an El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) pattern underway and a very high chance of below-normal rainfall expected across much of the country through November.

According to the latest Early Action Rainfall (EAR) Watch issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service, very dry conditions are expected across the Western, Central and Northern divisions, most parts of the Eastern Division and Rotuma from September 15 to 28.

There is also a high chance of very dry conditions across the remaining parts of the Fiji Group during the same period.

Fiji Meteorological Service Climatology Scientific Officer Shweta Sniwagni said her team continued to monitor rainfall conditions over three-month, six-month and 12-month periods.

She confirmed that the ENSO status was currently underway, with the latest EAR Watch highlighting significant dry conditions in several parts of the country.

As of August 2026, the three-month rainfall outlook shows very wet conditions in Vatulele, while very dry conditions exist in parts of Makogai, parts of Koro Island, Gau, across Vanua Levu, Vanuabalavu, the northern Lau Group and Ono-i-Lau.

Seriously dry conditions exist in Taveuni and Cikobia, while the rest of the country has no extreme alert.

Over the six-month period, seriously dry conditions are recorded in Cikobia and Rotuma, while Taveuni is experiencing very dry conditions.

For the 12-month period, very wet conditions exist in Batiki and seriously dry conditions in Rotuma, with no extreme alert for the rest of the Fiji Group.

“During September, there is a very high chance of very dry conditions across the Fiji Group,” the EAR Watch statement said.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau said Government agencies were working closely with the Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) to strengthen preparedness and ensure an effective response should conditions worsen.

“We have been warned about El Niño and possible dry weather moving forward. We have to prepare for any eventuality,” Ro Filipe said.

He stressed that a proactive approach and strong coordination between Government agencies and stakeholders would be important in managing potential impacts, particularly on water resources, essential services and communities.