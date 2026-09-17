Courts and Law

Chief Justice blames DPP over missing cocaine

CJ Salesi Temo says the DPP failed to apply for destruction of the 39.5kg cocaine during the early stages of the case.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 14:00

Updated 17 September 2026 | 15:37 FJT

Chief Justice Salesi Temo speaking to reporters outside his chambers in Suva.

Chief Justice Salesi Temo speaking to reporters outside his chambers in Suva on September 17, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Chief Justice Salesi Temo has blamed the DPP over its failure to seek the destruction of 39.5kg of cocaine during the early stages of a drug case.

The comments come as police investigate the disappearance of seven bars of cocaine evidence from the High Court in Suva exhibit room.

Justice Temo said he only became aware of the missing exhibits after reading about them in the newspaper this morning.

Related stories

“If I was the prosecutor representing the prosecution, as soon as I got a conviction and a sentence, I would ask the trial judge for the exhibits to be properly destroyed to avoid the risk of them being stolen, like the allegation now being made. Had the prosecutor done that, the court would have moved towards destroying the drugs,” Justice Temo said.

He said once the matter was reported, people turned to blame the court.

“People are blaming the court. No, it is the prosecutor who brought the case to court. It is their responsibility, on behalf of the taxpayers and the public, to fight for the State, and that includes the proper destruction of the drugs.”

He said he was determined to identify those responsible and remove them from the system.

The missing exhibits are linked to a 2019 drug case involving Canadian national Joshua Rahman, who was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment.

The 39.5kg of cocaine, valued at approximately $31 million, was discovered in Rahman's father's bedroom in Caubati, Nasinu.

Police investigations continue. Questions were sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which confirmed that it would issue a statement later as it obtains more details of the case.

Read more in the Fiji Sun print edition tomorrow.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Fiji Airways this week hosted senior leaders from oneworld and its member airlines in Fiji for the alliance's first-ever Management Board meeting held in the country.
Business

Fiji Airways hosts global oneworld airline leaders

Tertiary Scholarships & Loans Service Head of Student Services Avinay Kumar with grants recipients on September 16, 2026. Photo - Joana Vulavou.
Business

TSLS phases out $5000 Graduate Business Start-up Grant Scheme

SeniSenior executives attending the oneworld Management Board meeting participated in planting mangrove seedlings along the shoreline of Malamala Island.
Nation

oneworld chiefs join Fiji Airways mangrove restoration effort

Kadavu players celebrate their hard-fought 13-12 victory over Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka Maroons in Round 5 of Skipper Cup competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka on August 29, 2026. Photo: Katherine Naidu
Rugby

Forwards key to Kadavu’s revival: Stewart

Drua
Rugby

Drua lock in eight home games

Motikay Murray and Japan hooker Mamoru Harada
Rugby

Japan eyes PNC crown

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double

Republic of Korea Embassy Counsellor Myongjun Kim (right) and acting Airports Fiji Limited chief executive officer Amit Singh during the handover ceremony of the three phone charging stations.
Travel

Korea-funded charging stations boost passenger experience at Nadi Airport