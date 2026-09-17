Courts and Law

Civilian informant key figure in $5.36m meth case, court told

Court hears Viliame Nalagi has been granted immunity and is expected to testify next week.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 15:30

Updated 17 September 2026 | 17:29 FJT

Ministry of Policing's Inspector Jemesa Lave

Ministry of Policing's Inspector Jemesa Lave

A civilian working as an informant for the Counter Narcotics Bureau has emerged as a key figure in the methamphetamine importation trial in the High Court in Lautoka.

Prosecution witness, Inspector Jemesa Lave told Justice Aruna Aluthge that Viliame Nalagi, who is not a police officer, provided information to narcotics investigators and worked as an informant for the bureau.

Inspector Lave, a digital forensic specialist with the Ministry of Policing, made the revelation during cross-examination in the trial involving Nigerian national Chukwemeka Phabian and former narcotics officers Apenisa Matadigo and Uraia Bolalailai.

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The three accused are facing charges linked to the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine seized at Nadi International Airport last year.

During proceedings, defence lawyer Efiremi Waqavakatoga argued that his client, Matadigo, was performing intelligence-gathering duties and was not directly engaging with the person who imported the consignment.

Mr Waqavakatoga told the court that the importer was instead dealing with Nalagi.

"My client was just there observing. He was there to monitor," he said.

Justice Aluthge later questioned Inspector Lave directly about Nalagi's role.

Inspector Lave confirmed Nalagi was an informant for the Counter Narcotics Bureau and not a serving police officer.

"The officers only handle him. He is not a police officer. The information they get from Nalagi, they escalate to us and the team," Inspector Lave said.

The court also heard Nalagi has been granted immunity as a witness and is expected to testify next week.

The State is represented by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku and prosecutor Joeli Naivalu.

The trial continues on Monday.

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