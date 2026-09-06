Courts and Law

Court to rule on FICAC bid to add Saneem as witness in Prasad trial

Defence objects to additional documents and proposed witness being introduced after trial began

Monday 07 September 2026 | 11:00

former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Suva Magistrate Court has questioned a last-minute move by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) to add former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as a witness in its case against National Federation Party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

Prasad appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning as the court considered the prosecution's application.

Mr Prasad is on trial over allegations that he failed to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and, alternatively, provided false information in a statutory declaration.

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FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work informed the court that two additional documents and a proposed witness had been served on the defence.

Mr Work argued that the material did not introduce a new aspect to the case and that Mr Saneem would only attest to evidence already disclosed.

Mr Work said that although the trial was under way, the prosecution had a continuing duty to ensure its case was proven.

However, Magistrate Prasad expressed concern over the prosecution's decision to serve the material without first seeking the court's approval.

Mr Prasad’s lawyer, Richard Naidu, told the court he had not had an opportunity to refuse the new material because the documents were emailed to him last Friday night.

He said FICAC had confirmed in May that it was ready for trial and questioned what Mr Saneem could add to the evidence that other witnesses from the Elections Office could not provide.

Mr Naidu also argued that Mr Saneem was not a difficult witness to obtain and questioned why the prosecution was only seeking to include him at this stage.

The court will hear submissions from both sides this afternoon before delivering its ruling tomorrow.

Mr Prasad’s trial remains at an early stage, with FICAC’s first witness, Registrar of Companies executive officer Manase Talemaipapalagi, still giving evidence.



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