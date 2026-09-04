Courts and Law

Magistrate allows directorship document in Biman Prasad trial

Trial was adjourned after FICAC requested a medical check-up for former Deputy PM

Friday 04 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 04 September 2026 | 14:01 FJT

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad outside the High Court in Suva on August 10, 2026.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad outside the High Court in Suva on August 10, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar / File Photo

The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad will continue next Monday.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) is expected to present directorship documents to its first witness, Registrar of Companies executive officer Manase Talemaipapalagi.

Prasad, who is accused of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and, alternatively, providing false information in a statutory declaration, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning for a ruling.

Related stories



Magistrate Prasad allowed the Directorship Detail of Prasad’s Platinum Hotel & Resorts Pte Limited to be put to Mr Talemaipapalagi.

He ruled that the document was a public record because, although it was prepared by a law firm, it was provided to the Registrar of Companies for vetting before the company could be registered.

The trial was scheduled to begin this afternoon but was adjourned following a request from FICAC for Prasad to undergo a medical check-up.


Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube during the Dialogue Fiji’s Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Electoral Reform on June 9, 2025.
Politics

Narube accuses PM of using CRC report for political gain

Pacific Community Principal Strategic Lead for Pacific Women, Mereseini Rakuita,
Nation

Women must have a seat at disaster planning table

court
Courts and Law

Former court officer jailed for three years over $3,100 fraud

Rajesh Singh
Rugby League

FNRL eyes clean financial slate

ba-rugby
Rugby

Ba seek redemption against Nadroga

boxing
Boxing

Commission urged to make ‘boxing safer’

Ms Kebaitoga said masi-making could provide a good income for those willing to develop their designs and find markets for their work.
Culture

Masi-making helps mother put five children through school

tagimoucia
Travel

Visiting Taveuni? Leave the Tagimoucia untouched

Mohammed Sadik, 69, celebrated his birthday with the FMF Hibiscus Festival 2026 Queen contestants during Senior Citizens Day at the Civic Centre in Suva on September 1, 2026.
Entertainment

Hibiscus contestants share time, stories with elders