The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad will continue next Monday.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) is expected to present directorship documents to its first witness, Registrar of Companies executive officer Manase Talemaipapalagi.

Prasad, who is accused of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and, alternatively, providing false information in a statutory declaration, appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning for a ruling.









Magistrate Prasad allowed the Directorship Detail of Prasad’s Platinum Hotel & Resorts Pte Limited to be put to Mr Talemaipapalagi.

He ruled that the document was a public record because, although it was prepared by a law firm, it was provided to the Registrar of Companies for vetting before the company could be registered.

The trial was scheduled to begin this afternoon but was adjourned following a request from FICAC for Prasad to undergo a medical check-up.



