Five remanded in Nadi drug, ammunition cases

Five men have been remanded in custody following separate cases involving allegations of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, ammunition and firearms-related offences in Nadi.

Kunal Kumar, Shameer Hussein, Leon Bridge, Mosese Jeke and Mohammed Aswaq Junior appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

The accused appeared in different courtrooms before Magistrates Jeremaia Savou and Pulekeria Maibatiki Low.

In a case stemming from a Police raid in Solovi, Nadi, last week, Kumar, Hussein and Bridge were arrested following the alleged discovery of illicit drugs and ammunition.

Kumar and Hussein have been jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana.

The court heard that on October 1, 2026, Kumar and Hussein allegedly had 0.47 grams of cannabis and other illicit drugs in their possession without lawful authority.

Kumar is also alleged to have been in possession of 113 live rounds of ammunition in Nadi without lawful authority.

Bridge faces a separate charge of allegedly delivering arms or ammunition to a person who was not the holder of a permit or was not an exempted person.

During the bail hearing, defence counsel Eparama Sailo, representing Kumar, applied for bail.

Mr Sailo argued that the prosecution's case was weak and questioned whether there was sufficient direct identification of Kumar in relation to some of the allegations.

The defence submitted that Police statements identified only the second accused in relation to certain counts.

Questions were also raised over why Bridge had not been jointly charged in some of the allegations, despite the defence referring to an alleged admission by him.

The defence further raised concerns over an alleged discrepancy in the timeline relating to the search warrant and information received by Police.

Mr Sailo offered sureties and told the court that Kumar would comply with any bail conditions imposed.

However, the prosecution opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and Kumar and Hussein's alleged involvement in drug and stolen-property offences.

The magistrate referred to Sections 18 and 19 of the relevant legislation, noting that one provision was sufficient to justify refusing bail.

The court also emphasised the seriousness of the alleged offences and the public interest in keeping the accused in custody.

Bail was refused and custody was extended for 14 days.

The matter will be called again on October 19, 2026, at 9am, when legal representation and pleas will also be addressed.

The court indicated that a cash bail amount of more than $1,000 could be considered at a subsequent bail hearing.

The accused were also directed to check their eligibility for Legal Aid and prepare for the next hearing.

All five men — Kumar, Hussein, Bridge, Jeke and Aswaq Junior — remain remanded in custody.