Today's paperLoginSign up
Courts and Law

Former manager has case to answer over tax documents

Reginald Lal faces one count of falsification of a document over four disputed Tax Compliance Certificates allegedly issued in 2016.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 07:00

Updated 15 October 2026 | 11:15 FJT

Reginald Lal.

Accused Reginald Lal.

Photo: Rariqi Turner

A former business operation manager, charged with falsifying tax documents, appeared at the Suva Magistrate Court earlier this week.

Reginald Lal has a case to answer after dismissing his application seeking to have the charge against him dismissed without him presenting a defence.

Lal appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa following a case brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Related stories

Lal, a operations manager of N.Mudaliar & Company, faces one count of falsification of document.

FICAC alleges that between January 1 and December 31, 2016, Lal dishonestly falsified four Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCS) Tax Compliance Certificates (TCCs) on separate occasions.

Magistrate Daurewa referred to evidence from an FRCS representative who confirmed that four certificates bearing her signature were fraudulent.

The court heard that he had not signed any tax compliance certificates in 2016.

The name that should have appeared on the official certificates for that period was Visvanath Dass.

Another prosecution witness testified that Lal personally delivered the four disputed certificates to a client

Explore more on these topics

Courts FijiNews

Most popular

EFL weather
Business

EFL plans $2b investment to boost renewable energy

Acting chief executive officer Amit Singh told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Social Affairs
Business

$2.3b master plan sets out Nadi International Airport’s future

Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau and Tui Lau, Ratu Tevita Lutunauga Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara.
Nation

Immunity debate alone will not bring lasting reconciliation: Tui Nayau

Tailevu's Kini Douglas (right) and Naitasiri first five eighth Etonia Rokotuisawa.
Rugby

Veteran earns Flying Fijians call-up

From left: Uluibau Tabete, Fesaitu Mario, Ilaisa Tabete and Seini Tabete at the Fiji Olympic House on October 13, 2026.
Athletics

Hurdles rookie ready for Youth Olympic challenge

Josefa Namosimalua.
Rugby

Taranaki loosie joins Drua

Likuliku Resort
Travel

Likuliku ranked second in Fiji, sixth in region

MOH
Health

Specialist outpatient clinics closed today for public holiday

Fijian students keep their culture alive while studying in China
Culture

Students celebrate Fiji Day thousands of miles from home