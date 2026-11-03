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Boxing

Raqila targets first professional win against Anand

Raqila has a professional record of three losses while Anand has one win and a loss.

Wednesday 04 November 2026 | 10:00

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Cruiserweight boxer Isaia Raqila

Cruiserweight boxer Isaia Raqila is determined to secure his first professional win when he faces Ravneel Anand at the Zeg Boxing Promotion event at Suva's Voda­fone Arena on Saturday night.

Cruiserweight boxer Isaia Raqila is determined to secure his first professional win when he faces Ravneel Anand at the Zeg Boxing Promotion event at Suva's Voda­fone Arena on Saturday night.

The two boxers will meet in the cruiserweight division over six three-minute rounds.

Raqila has a professional record of three losses while Anand has one win and a loss.

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Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; Raqila said his main goal was to end his losing run and claim his first professional victory.

"My goal for this fight is to secure my first professional win, I will try my best to break the drought," Raqila said.

He said preparations had been progressing well after five weeks of training.

Raqila expects a tough contest, with both boxers determined to secure a win so they could further their career..

"It will be a good and tough fight on Saturday. Both of us are aiming for a win, so it will be a tit-for-tat contest," he said.

Raqila said improving his de­fence and following his game plan would be important.

"I've been working on my defence and need to stick to the game plan so I can execute it well."

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