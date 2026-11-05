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Courts and Law

Rokotunidau granted second chance at bail despite State objection

Judge says accused deserves another opportunity despite alleged breach of bail conditions.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 14:00

Updated 05 November 2026 | 15:48 FJT

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Accused Saimoni Korotunidau is escorted to the High Court in Suva on November 5, 2026.

Accused Saimoni Korotunidau is escorted to the High Court in Suva on November 5, 2026.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

Saimoni Rokotunidau, who is accused of attempting to murder a police officer during a patrol in April, has been granted a second chance at bail by the High Court in Suva while awaiting trial next year.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere granted Rokotunidau bail today despite objections from the State, which argued that he had breached his previous bail conditions by failing to appear in court.

Rokotunidau faces five charges, including attempted murder of a police officer at the Laqere Police checkpoint in Nasinu, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, going equipped, serious assault and refusing to have his fingerprints and photographs taken.

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His Legal Aid Commission lawyer, Timoci Varinava, told the court that his client had not deliberately missed his July 7 court appearance but had gone to hospital to have his wounds dressed.

Mr Varinava said Rokotunidau returned to hospital on August 13 for a second dressing. He was remanded and directed to be taken to hospital, where he was admitted.

The State opposed bail, citing his failure to attend court and his previous criminal record.

Prosecutors argued that the hospital had been open throughout the day and Rokotunidau could have attended his dressing appointment after his court appearance.

While acknowledging the State’s concerns, Justice Tuiqereqere said Rokotunidau should be given another opportunity to remain on bail, given that his trial was scheduled for mid-2027.

Rokotunidau was warned that any further failure to attend court could result in his bail being revoked.

The matter will be called again on November 25.

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