FRU seals deal with Tour Partner

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union (FRFU) has sealed a new two ­year partnership with Dynasty Tours & Travels, which has been ap­pointed the exclusive official Tours Partner of Fiji Rugby, effective from November 1 through to 2028.

Under the agreement, Dynasty Tours & Travels will hold exclusive sponsor­ship rights in the tours category for FRU tournaments and events involv­ing teams under the control of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).

Dynasty Tours & Travels operates across the tours and travel industry; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), bringing a diverse range of industry expertise to the partnership.

The collaboration represents anoth­er positive step in Fiji Rugby's efforts to strengthen its commercial partner­ships and establish relationships with businesses committed to supporting the growth and development of rugby in Fiji.

FRU chief executive officer, Kali Sewabu, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of estab­lishing strong commercial relation­ships that contribute to the Union's long-term objectives.

"We are delighted to welcome Dynas­ty Tours & Travels into the Fiji Rugby family as our official tours partner.

"Partnerships such as this are im­portant as we continue to strengthen our commercial foundations and cre­ate opportunities that support our teams, competitions and the wider rugby community;" Sewabu said.

"Rugby brings people together across communities, provinces and international borders.

"Through this partnership, we see an opportunity to strengthen the con­nection between rugby; tourism and the business sector while continuing to build the Fiji Rugby brand."

National identity

Sewabu further emphasised FRUn­ion's commitment to developing sus­tainable partnerships that deliver mutual value.

"Our focus is on building meaning­ful, long-term relationships with part­ners who believe in the direction Fiji Rugby is taking.

"We look forward to working closely with Dynasty Tours & Travels over the next two years and exploring op­portunities that benefit both organisa­tions."

Dynasty Tours & Travels director Manoj Daswaney; welcomed the part­nership, describing it as an opportunity for the company to contribute to the continued growth of one of Fiji's most recognised sporting institutions.

"Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Fijians.

" It is more than just a sport; it is part of our national identity and some­thing that brings our people together, both at home and abroad.

"At Dynasty Tours & Travels, we are proud to partner with Fiji Rugby and to play a role in supporting the teams and competitions that represent our nation," Daswaney said.

He also highlighted the opportuni­ties the partnership presents in con­necting rugby with Fiji's tourism and travel industry.

"Fiji Rugby has built a strong repu­tation internationally; and we believe there is tremendous potential to con­nect that sporting success with oppor­tunities in tourism and travel.

Through our experience and indus­try networks, we look forward to ex­ploring ways to support rugby-related travel, strengthen visitor experiences and create greater value for both or­ganisations."

FRU looks forward to a productive partnership with Dynasty Tours & Travels as both organisations work together to support Fiji Rugby's tour­naments, events and representative teams.