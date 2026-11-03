FRU seals deal with Tour Partner
The collaboration represents another positive step in Fiji Rugby's efforts to strengthen its commercial partnerships and establish relationships with businesses committed to supporting the growth and development of rugby in Fiji.
Wednesday 04 November 2026 | 08:00
Fiji Rakavi Football Union (FRFU) has sealed a new two-year partnership with Dynasty Tours & Travels.
The Fiji Rakavi Football Union (FRFU) has sealed a new two year partnership with Dynasty Tours & Travels, which has been appointed the exclusive official Tours Partner of Fiji Rugby, effective from November 1 through to 2028.
Under the agreement, Dynasty Tours & Travels will hold exclusive sponsorship rights in the tours category for FRU tournaments and events involving teams under the control of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).
Dynasty Tours & Travels operates across the tours and travel industry; meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), bringing a diverse range of industry expertise to the partnership.
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The collaboration represents another positive step in Fiji Rugby's efforts to strengthen its commercial partnerships and establish relationships with businesses committed to supporting the growth and development of rugby in Fiji.
FRU chief executive officer, Kali Sewabu, welcomed the partnership, highlighting the importance of establishing strong commercial relationships that contribute to the Union's long-term objectives.
"We are delighted to welcome Dynasty Tours & Travels into the Fiji Rugby family as our official tours partner.
"Partnerships such as this are important as we continue to strengthen our commercial foundations and create opportunities that support our teams, competitions and the wider rugby community;" Sewabu said.
"Rugby brings people together across communities, provinces and international borders.
"Through this partnership, we see an opportunity to strengthen the connection between rugby; tourism and the business sector while continuing to build the Fiji Rugby brand."
National identity
Sewabu further emphasised FRUnion's commitment to developing sustainable partnerships that deliver mutual value.
"Our focus is on building meaningful, long-term relationships with partners who believe in the direction Fiji Rugby is taking.
"We look forward to working closely with Dynasty Tours & Travels over the next two years and exploring opportunities that benefit both organisations."
Dynasty Tours & Travels director Manoj Daswaney; welcomed the partnership, describing it as an opportunity for the company to contribute to the continued growth of one of Fiji's most recognised sporting institutions.
"Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Fijians.
" It is more than just a sport; it is part of our national identity and something that brings our people together, both at home and abroad.
"At Dynasty Tours & Travels, we are proud to partner with Fiji Rugby and to play a role in supporting the teams and competitions that represent our nation," Daswaney said.
He also highlighted the opportunities the partnership presents in connecting rugby with Fiji's tourism and travel industry.
"Fiji Rugby has built a strong reputation internationally; and we believe there is tremendous potential to connect that sporting success with opportunities in tourism and travel.
Through our experience and industry networks, we look forward to exploring ways to support rugby-related travel, strengthen visitor experiences and create greater value for both organisations."
FRU looks forward to a productive partnership with Dynasty Tours & Travels as both organisations work together to support Fiji Rugby's tournaments, events and representative teams.