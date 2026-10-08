Key suspect’s husband charged, fronts court today

The individual, who has been in police custody since Friday in relation to the missing cocaine, was a former security officer at Government Buildings in Suva at the alleged time the drugs were stolen.

He is also the husband of one of the main suspects, a former senior judicial officer who is believed to have left the country.

The 51-year-old has been charged with interfering with evidence and unlawful possession of illicit drugs. He will appear in court today.

He is also believed to have been employed as the driver of a senior legal practitioner who heads an independent government statutory body.

The missing cocaine, valued at more than $50 million, belonged to Australian John Nikolic and Canadian Joshua Rahman, both of whom are imprisoned in Fiji.

Nikolic was sentenced in 2019 and Rahman in 2021. Since their sentencing, the drugs seized from the two men have been kept in the Suva Court exhibit room. The former senior judicial officer oversaw the exhibit room.

On Wednesday, Police took Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu in to give a statement on the missing cocaine.

The Chief Registrar is responsible for the administration and operation of the courts.

Feedback: ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

Feedback: ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj