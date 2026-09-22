The State will proceed with its case against former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and two former Fiji Airways executives despite a key prosecution witness being outside Fiji.

Former Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Andre Viljoen is expected to give evidence in the case but is currently overseas.

The court has previously considered applications concerning the taking of his evidence by commission.

Sayed-Khaiyum, former Fiji Airways executive general manager corporate affairs Shaenaz Voss and Fiji Airways general manager safety, security and quality Sharun Ali appeared before Justice Sekonaia Vodokisolomone in the Lautoka High Court.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces 11 counts each of unlawful carriage of firearms on an aircraft, receiving a corrupt benefit, breach of trust by a person employed in the public service and abuse of office.

Voss faces three counts of giving a corrupt benefit, while Ali faces 11 counts of giving a corrupt benefit.

Voss, Ali and Fiji Airways, trading as Fiji Link, also face charges relating to the mandatory reporting of security occurrences and airline security.

The charges were laid under the Civil Aviation (Security) Act 1994, Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations 1994 and Crimes Act 2009.

The court heard that the State expects to call about 20 to 25 witnesses and anticipates needing at least four weeks to present its evidence.

Defence counsel said they were not yet prepared to agree to the proposed facts, pending responses to outstanding requests and disclosures.

The parties discussed possible trial dates, taking into account the availability of counsel and witnesses.

A proposed trial window from May 10 to May 25 was discussed, subject to confirmation.

Justice Vodokisolomone stressed the importance of limiting witnesses to those relevant to the issues before the court.

The parties are expected to return on October 21 for a further pre-trial conference to finalise the trial timetable and address outstanding procedural matters.