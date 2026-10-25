Fiji wants to increase business tourism beyond its current 1.6 per cent share of visitors, spread tourism revenue to more provinces and create opportunities for local businesses.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka is urging Australian business leaders to consider Fiji for conferences, corporate retreats and commercial partnerships, saying business tourism can create opportunities for communities across the country.

“Business travellers are 1.6 per cent of our visitors, and we want that share to grow,” Mr Gavoka said.

Speaking at the St Kilda Australian Football League (AFL) Fiji Business Leadership Conference at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi, on Thursday, he said tourism's economic benefits needed to reach all provinces.

“Tourism is an estimated 40 per cent of Fiji’s economy, yet most of that activity sits in two of our fourteen provinces, Nadroga-Navosa and Ba. The Government’s aim is to spread its benefits to every province, and that aim opens doors for business.”

Mr Gavoka said business tourism could generate more spending for local businesses, including hotels and cultural performers.

“Every conference held here spends money with small Fijian businesses, from hotels to cultural performers. When you bring your team to Fiji, you support Fijian families.”

He highlighted investment in Vanua Levu and Taveuni through the World Bank-financed Na Vualiku programme, which supports infrastructure development and investment opportunities.

The three-year partnership between the ministry and St Kilda Football Club, signed last September, is also strengthening ties between Fiji and Australia.

Mr Gavoka said the Saints had introduced football to more than 1300 Fijian schoolchildren this year.

He urged Australian delegates to build commercial relationships with Fijian businesses and turn existing connections into economic opportunities.

“Take back one new relationship and one practical opportunity: a return visit with your organisation, an order from a Fijian supplier, or a commercial partnership,” he said.

Mr Gavoka said such partnerships could help spread tourism revenue and create lasting economic opportunities for communities across Fiji.

The conference was organised by St Kilda Football Club in partnership with the Ministry for Tourism and Civil Aviation.