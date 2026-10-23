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Rugby

Namosi winger calls for support

Raziela previously played for the Suva women's rugby team and the Striders club.

Saturday 24 October 2026 | 09:00

Updated 25 October 2026 | 02:53 FJT

Namosi women's rugby team.

Namosi women's rugby team.

Photo: Talei Roko

another level when they face top seed Nadi in the Marama Championship semi-final at King Charles Park tomorrow.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1pm.

Namosi winger Veimoana Raziela told Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) media that the team is determined to defend the Marama Championship title.

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"Our key focus for this week is to play with courage and rise to the challenge," she said.

"Going into the semi-finals means so much, as we put our hearts into the game against Tailevu last week."

Raziela previously played for the Suva women's rugby team and the Striders club.

"I was in the High-Perfor­mance Unit (HPU) elite wom­en's group, and I got injured during our HPU camp," she said.

"When you get injured, get­ting back to playing is really hard, especially mentally."

Raziela joined the Namosi women's side this season and has enjoyed more game time.

"Coming into the Namosi team was the best decision I made this year," she said.

"I got so much game time, thanks to our coach Maraia Kasanita and manager Wati Crocker, as well as my team­mates."

Raziela said her team­mates had worked tirelessly throughout the season despite the hardships they faced in their personal lives.

"I'm calling everyone in Na­mosi to come down and sup­port the girls against Nadi," she said.

"The support is really need­ed because women's grass­roots rugby does not receive much support."

Raziela added that support from fans would boost the team's morale as they aim to defend the Marama Champi­onship trophy

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