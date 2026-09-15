Kitiana urges communities to learn first aid

Fiji Red Cross Society first aid instructor Firomena Kitiana is encouraging communities to learn first aid and be ready to help in an emergency.

Her commitment to first aid has been shaped by almost a decade of service with the Fiji Red Cross Society and personal experiences that have strengthened her determination to promote safety, compassion and support in communities.

Ms Kitiana spent much of her childhood on Mana Island before moving to Lautoka when she reached Class 7. Her early life included experiences of domestic violence and abuse.

Today, she speaks about those experiences with a strong sense of purpose and a desire to help create safer and happier environments for others.

Ms Kitiana joined the Fiji Red Cross Society in 2016 after being recruited to assist with volunteer standby work following Tropical Cyclone Winston.

What began as an opportunity to help people affected by a disaster became a long-term commitment to humanitarian service.

Over the years, she has taken on different responsibilities within the Society, including serving as a health focal point for the Lautoka Branch.

Through Red Cross workshops, programmes and community activities, Ms Kitiana said she learned an important lesson: people should never be judged by their status in life.

“If you can help, lend a hand,” she said.

That principle has become central to her approach to first aid and humanitarian work.

As a first aid facilitator, Ms Kitiana said the training was a practical way to equip people with skills they could use during emergencies.

“People must be prepared physically, mentally and emotionally and to look after each other without any discrimination,” she said.

Ms Kitiana is also passionate about the history of the Red Cross, particularly Henry Dunant’s experience at the Battle of Solferino, which helped inspire the creation of the Red Cross and the wider humanitarian movement.

For her, Dunant’s story shows how one person’s decision to help can inspire others to take action.

“I saw this as the best opportunity to reach out to as many people as possible during my lifetime,” she said.

Her years of community work have also shown her the importance of building relationships with stakeholders and understanding the networks that support communities during times of need.

She believes strong partnerships can help communities access the assistance they need and become safer, stronger and better prepared for emergencies.

For Ms Kitiana, first aid ultimately comes down to being willing and prepared to help.

Sometimes that means knowing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a life-saving emergency procedure used when a person's heart or breathing has stopped.

"Sometimes it means stopping to assist someone, listening to a person in distress or simply being ready to act when others are not.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to serve in this great humanitarian organisation,” Ms Kitiana said.

Her message to the public is simple: everyone should be ready to help.

“Learning first aid and CPR is one way people can prepare themselves to make a difference when it matters most,” Ms Kitiana said.