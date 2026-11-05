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Courts and Law

Murder trial put on hold as lawyers finalise pre-trial matters

Prosecution and defence lawyers given until December 9 to complete outstanding matters.

Thursday 05 November 2026 | 15:00

Updated 05 November 2026 | 16:31 FJT

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Viliame Vulawalu and Edward Nand will return to court on December 9 as the prosecution and defence lawyers work to finalise pre-trial matters before a trial date can be set in their alleged murder case.

The two appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu yesterday over the alleged murder of Afroz Khan in Nausori in December 2024.

State prosecutor Shaheen Bibi told the court that the prosecution was ready with its voir dire disclosures, but Nand’s lawyer was yet to finalise the amended grounds.

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The court also heard that Vulawalu’s lawyer, Gina Volavola of the Legal Aid Commission, had submitted proposed agreed facts.

Ms Bibi sought more time to complete the outstanding pre-trial matters.

Justice Bulamainaivalu adjourned the case to December 9 for the parties to finalise the pre-trial conference matters and set a trial date.

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