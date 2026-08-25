Sigatoka double-murder trial fixed for November

The murder trial of a man accused of killing a Sigatoka couple has been fixed for November at the High Court in Lautoka.

Osea Mataitoga is alleged to have murdered Sesha Reddy and his wife, Mirdu Chandra, at their home in Lawai, Sigatoka, on February 2, 2021.

Mataitoga faces two counts of murder and one count of robbery. He appeared before High Court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza in Lautoka today.

State lawyer Sheenal Swastika informed the court that State Prosecutor Joeli Naivalu will lead the prosecution during the trial, while Kemueli Verebalavu will represent the accused.

The trial has been fixed from November 23 to November 27, with all pre-trial conference matters confirmed to be in order.

The matter will next be called on November 2 at 9.30am for a pre-trial conference mention.