Merchant Finance donates $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society

Merchant Finance staff have raised and donated $10,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society through the company’s Pinktober fundraising campaign to support cancer awareness and patient support initiatives across Fiji.

The funds were raised through staff-led activities, reflecting employees’ collective commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by cancer.

The cheque handover took place at Merchant Finance’s head office at Level 7, FHL Tower, yesterday, with Fiji Cancer Society chief executive officer Belinda Chan and breast cancer survivor Mere Bogi attending.

Merchant Finance general manager Central Mitesh Kumar said the donation reflected the generosity and commitment of staff who supported the campaign.

“I want to sincerely thank our staff for supporting this year’s Pinktober campaign. Through their generosity, they have helped make today’s contribution possible,” Kumar said.

“Cancer continues to impact many individuals and families across Fiji, and we are proud to support the important work of the Fiji Cancer Society in raising awareness and providing support to those affected. This donation reflects the compassion, generosity and collective effort of our staff.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Society, Ms Chan thanked Merchant Finance employees for their support and highlighted the importance of community partnerships in sustaining cancer awareness and patient support services.

Mitesh Kumar presents Merchant Finance's Pinktober donation of $10,000 to Fiji Cancer Society CEO Belinda Chan, joined by breast cancer survivor Mere Bogi.

“While breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, we are also seeing the impact of cervical cancer in Fiji. Awareness, regular screening, HPV vaccination and early detection are critical in improving outcomes and saving lives,” Chan said.

“Support from organisations such as Merchant Finance enables us to continue educating communities and aiding those affected by cancer.”

During the programme, 59-year-old breast cancer survivor Mere Bogi shared her experience and encouraged people to prioritise their health and attend regular screenings.

Bogi said her cancer was detected after she attended a Fiji Cancer Society outreach event last year, where she was encouraged to undergo further testing. She was subsequently referred for a scan, which led to the detection of her breast cancer. She then received treatment, including surgery.

Bogi continues to advocate for greater awareness and early detection.

“If I had not attended that outreach programme and gone for further testing, my story could have been very different. Early detection saved my life, and I encourage everyone to get checked and take their health seriously,” she said.

Speakers at the event stressed the importance of regular screening, paying attention to changes in one’s health and seeking medical advice when symptoms first appear.

The messages from Chan and Bogi reinforced the importance of early detection, with attendees encouraged to take advantage of screening and awareness programmes available in their communities.

Merchant Finance said it remained committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the communities it serves and thanked staff members who contributed to the Pinktober campaign.