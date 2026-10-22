Today's paperLoginSign up
Crime

Man charged over woman’s death

The woman’s body was found near a Nadi complex last Thursday.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 18:00

Recruitments/Vacancies

A 24-year-old unemployed man from Nadi has been charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found near a Nadi complex last Thursday.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 237 of the Crimes Act 2009.

He is expected to appear at the Nadi Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Related stories

The woman was found lying motionless near the complex, prompting an investigation into her death.



News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiPolice Investigation

Most popular

International suppliers are part of the HOTEC 2026.
Tourism

Minister Gavoka urges tourism operators to explore new solutions at HOTEC

Govt house
Opinion

Editorial: Standards must mean something

paris protest
Nation

Fijian tourist recounts Paris protest aftermath

Binnu Singh Junior.
Boxing

Box­ing Commission of Fiji clarifies boxer's true identity, record

Flying Fijians lock Mesake Vocevoce
Rugby

Coach White demands fresh start from Flying Fijians

Navua striker Thomas Dunn
Football

Star striker Dunn re-signs for Bula FC

Pacific Specialist Hospitals (PSH) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fiji National University (FNU)
Health

PSH, FNU partner to train medical specialists mitigate brain drain

dance
Culture

Youth urged to learn meaning behind Hindu traditions, not just celebrate them

Navolau businesswoman Asenaca Bui receiving her certificate during the Business Training Certificate Presentation to Potential Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) on Thursday October 15, 2026.
Personal Finance

Businesswoman learns the value of saving through training