Man charged over woman’s death
The woman’s body was found near a Nadi complex last Thursday.
Thursday 22 October 2026 | 18:00
A 24-year-old unemployed man from Nadi has been charged with murder following the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found near a Nadi complex last Thursday.
The accused has been charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 237 of the Crimes Act 2009.
He is expected to appear at the Nadi Magistrate Court tomorrow.
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The woman was found lying motionless near the complex, prompting an investigation into her death.
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