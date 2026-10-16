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Economy

Excavator to unlock mataqali land potential

The Government contributed $90,000 towards the excavator, with Mataqali Waimaro Navoka Cooperative Limited providing the remaining $35,000.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 06:00

Members of the Mataqali Waimaro Navoka family in Naitasiri during the handing over ceremony of the excavator on October 16, 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica hands over an excavator to members of the Mataqali Waimaro Navoka family in Naitasiri on October 16, 2026.

Photo: Rariqi Turner

More than 4,000 hectares of ancestral land could become a source of greater income for the Mataqali Waimaro Navoka family in Naitasiri following a $125,000 investment in an excavator to help unlock its farming potential.

For the descendants of five brothers from Navoka Village, the machine represents an opportunity to turn their land and resources into productive ventures that could benefit the family and future generations.

The excavator was officially handed over to Mataqali Waimaro Navoka Cooperative Limited at Nabaitavo yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.

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The investment comprises $90,000 in Government funding through the Cooperative Development Fund and a $35,000 contribution from the cooperative.

The eldest sibling, Ifereimi Dau, said the opportunity had given the family a chance to reassess its land and explore ways to put it to productive use.

“Our mataqali owns more than 4,000 hectares, with some land under lease and other areas reserved for farming,” Mr Dau said.

The excavator is expected to improve access to farms, reduce land development costs and help the cooperative prepare land for agricultural activities.

The challenge now is to turn that opportunity into tangible results through farming, income generation and the productive use of its resources.

Mr Kamikamica said the machine was more than just a piece of heavy equipment, describing it as an opportunity to unlock land, build farm roads and create commercial opportunities.

He said cooperatives had an important role to play in growing Fiji’s economy, particularly in agriculture, aquaculture and forestry.

The handover coincided with the launch of nationwide public consultations on Fiji’s first National Cooperative Policy and a comprehensive review of the Cooperative Societies Act 1996.

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji had about 900 registered cooperatives, with the sector holding an estimated $21 million in assets.

He said the Government wanted cooperatives to expand and become substantial players in the national economy.

The $125,000 investment reflects a shared commitment by the Government and the cooperative to turn traditional land resources into sustainable economic opportunities.

For Mataqali Waimaro Navoka, the next step is to make the most of its land and ensure the investment delivers lasting benefits for its members and future generations.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

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