Farmers in Rakiraki could gain greater access to regional export opportunities under a new initiative by the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) and the Rakiraki Town Council.

The two organisations will undertake a comprehensive mapping exercise of farmers, agricultural activities and potential cooperatives across the district.

The exercise forms part of the Pacific Fresh Air-Link (PFAL) project, which seeks to strengthen sustainable agriculture and improve access to export markets across the Pacific.

Under the Food and Nutrition Security initiative, the PIDF has been coordinating the export of agricultural produce from Nadi to countries in the Northern Pacific, creating new economic opportunities for local farmers while improving access to fresh and nutritious food in Pacific communities.

PIDF secretary-general Arpana Pratap said the mapping exercise would assess farmers' production capacity, land use, resource management and adoption of sustainable farming practices.

"This work will support stronger collaboration between the PIDF and the local administration, improve the evidence base for agricultural and aquaculture development, and help connect local producers to the regional supply chain being developed under the Pacific Fresh Air-Link," Ms Pratap said.

She said the initiative was aimed at identifying active farmers, cooperatives and available resources while determining where support was needed to help the agriculture sector grow.

"This mapping exercise is more than just collecting data; it is about understanding the strengths, potential, and areas where support and improvement is needed for our farmers to thrive," Ms Pratap said.

"By identifying active farmers, cooperatives, and available resources, we can better connect local producers to sustainable farming opportunities, strengthen food security, and create pathways to regional markets through the Pacific Fresh Air-Link project."

During a stakeholder meeting in Rakiraki, Ms Pratap met with the chairman of the special administrator, Peni Duaniwai, where discussions focused on the need for monitoring and evaluation of farms to better utilise land and resources and strengthen agriculture and aquaculture development.

The meeting brought together farmers, exporters and businesspeople to discuss sustainable development, agriculture and opportunities arising from the PFAL project.

Ms Pratap said sustainable farming and export growth represented a win-win opportunity for Fiji and Pacific island countries that face challenges in securing fresh produce supplies. She also encouraged farmers to form cooperatives to strengthen their market position.

"When farmers unite through cooperatives, they gain greater strength, better bargaining power, and improved access to markets," she said.

The mapping exercise is expected to provide a clearer picture of Rakiraki's agricultural capacity and help position local farmers to participate in expanding regional supply chains through the PFAL project.