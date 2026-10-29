Today's paperLoginSign up
Economy

Mapping exercise to unlock export opportunities for Rakiraki farmers

Pacific Islands Development Forum and Rakiraki Town Council to map farmers and cooperatives as part of the Pacific Fresh Air-Link project.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 06:00

Updated 30 October 2026 | 17:48 FJT

From left (first row sitting): Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary - General, Ms Arpana Pratap, Rakiraki Town Council Chairman of the Special Administrator, Mr Peni Duaniwai with farmers, exporters, and businesspersons after the stakeholder meeting in Rakiraki.

From left (first row sitting): Pacific Islands Development Forum secretary-general, Arpana Pratap, Rakiraki Town Council Chairman of the special administrator, Peni Duaniwai with farmers, exporters, and businesspersons after the stakeholder meeting in Rakiraki.

Photo: PIDF

Farmers in Rakiraki could gain greater access to regional export opportunities under a new initiative by the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) and the Rakiraki Town Council.

The two organisations will undertake a comprehensive mapping exercise of farmers, agricultural activities and potential cooperatives across the district.

The exercise forms part of the Pacific Fresh Air-Link (PFAL) project, which seeks to strengthen sustainable agriculture and improve access to export markets across the Pacific.

Related stories

Under the Food and Nutrition Security initiative, the PIDF has been coordinating the export of agricultural produce from Nadi to countries in the Northern Pacific, creating new economic opportunities for local farmers while improving access to fresh and nutritious food in Pacific communities.

PIDF secretary-general Arpana Pratap said the mapping exercise would assess farmers' production capacity, land use, resource management and adoption of sustainable farming practices.

"This work will support stronger collaboration between the PIDF and the local administration, improve the evidence base for agricultural and aquaculture development, and help connect local producers to the regional supply chain being developed under the Pacific Fresh Air-Link," Ms Pratap said.

She said the initiative was aimed at identifying active farmers, cooperatives and available resources while determining where support was needed to help the agriculture sector grow.

"This mapping exercise is more than just collecting data; it is about understanding the strengths, potential, and areas where support and improvement is needed for our farmers to thrive," Ms Pratap said.

"By identifying active farmers, cooperatives, and available resources, we can better connect local producers to sustainable farming opportunities, strengthen food security, and create pathways to regional markets through the Pacific Fresh Air-Link project."

During a stakeholder meeting in Rakiraki, Ms Pratap met with the chairman of the special administrator, Peni Duaniwai, where discussions focused on the need for monitoring and evaluation of farms to better utilise land and resources and strengthen agriculture and aquaculture development.

The meeting brought together farmers, exporters and businesspeople to discuss sustainable development, agriculture and opportunities arising from the PFAL project.

Ms Pratap said sustainable farming and export growth represented a win-win opportunity for Fiji and Pacific island countries that face challenges in securing fresh produce supplies. She also encouraged farmers to form cooperatives to strengthen their market position.

"When farmers unite through cooperatives, they gain greater strength, better bargaining power, and improved access to markets," she said.

The mapping exercise is expected to provide a clearer picture of Rakiraki's agricultural capacity and help position local farmers to participate in expanding regional supply chains through the PFAL project.

Explore more on these topics

FijiAgricultureNews

Most popular

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
Courts and Law

Bainimarama granted travel approval to support wife

Solar electrification, conventional electricity, hard questions, plea, Kalika village, Govt
Nation

Students forced to climb hills for internet signal in Bua village

Traditional leaders and district representatives during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting on October 29, 2026
Nation

Tailevu plans economic revival for rural communities

Fijian Drua props (Left-right) Meli Tuni, Harold Rounds and Peni Ravai during their training session in Nadi.
Rugby

Drua unveils '27 Super squad

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo
Rugby

Why Friday? Fiji Rugby Union chief tells

Fiji Bulikula halfback Luisa Yaranamua
Rugby League

France is our biggest game, says Bulikula's assistant coach

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection