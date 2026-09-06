Community rallies behind unpaid teachers

Members of the public have rallied behind 134 teachers left without salaries in their last pay cycle, contributing more than $5000 through an online fundraising campaign.

As of 8pm last night, the appeal had raised $5148 from more than 400 contributors.

The fundraiser, organised by Transparent Accounting & Consulting Service Pte Limited founder Eliki Dakuitoga, aims to provide $250 to each affected teacher while they await resolution of their salary issues.

The campaign has a target of $33,500, with $28,351 still needed to reach its goal.

Mr Dakuitoga said the initiative was created to provide practical assistance to teachers facing financial hardship.

“This is not about politics. Before the Ministry gets to do its job on this issue, at least we have given them something,” he said.

He said payments would only be made after the names of affected teachers were verified with the Ministry of Education.

“Schools start this week. Some teachers need to return to the maritime islands, while others need to buy things for their children,” he said.

Mr Dakuitoga said the public response demonstrated the community’s appreciation of teachers and recognition of the challenges they faced after missing a pay cycle.

The Suva-based accountant, who is also a content creator with a large online following, said he was encouraged by the response but acknowledged that more funds were needed to reach the campaign target.

Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Muniappa Goundar thanked members of the public who had contributed from their own pockets to support the affected teachers.

“Thank you for being sympathetic towards our hardworking teachers,” he said.

Mr Goundar said the public support showed that teachers were not alone during a difficult time and that the community understood the important role they played in educating Fiji’s children.

As teachers and students prepare to return to school tomorrow, Mr Goundar urged everyone to remain focused on education and work together to ensure the issue did not affect learning.

“All the very best teachers and students.”

Opposition Member Hem Chand has called for ministerial accountability after 134 teachers had their salaries stopped in Pay 18.

Mr Chand said teachers deserved an explanation about what went wrong and what corrective action had been taken to prevent a repeat.