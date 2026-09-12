Family sacrifices carry Rariqi to graduation

The sacrifices of his parents and the memory of his late sister carried Rariqi Daucocoka Turner through financial struggles and moments when he wanted to give up on his university studies.

On graduation day, those sacrifices were at the forefront of the 22-year-old’s mind as he graduated from the University of the South Pacific with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Politics and International Affairs and Journalism.

Mr Turner watched his mother shoulder the responsibility of providing for the family as the sole breadwinner, while financial difficulties placed pressure on his studies.

"There were times I wanted to give up because of financial challenges," he said.

But the sacrifices his family made for his education gave him a reason to keep going.

"Because of the love from mum and dad, I was able to prevail," he said.

Graduation, however, was bittersweet.

Mr Turner’s only sister died of cancer and, as he celebrated his achievement, he wished she could have been there to share the moment.

"I wished if she could be here to witness this moment," he said.

Mr Turner is from Cogea, Wainunu, Bua, with maternal ties to Nasaumatua, Daku, Tailevu.

For him, the degree represented more than academic success.

It reflected his mother’s strength, his father’s support, the financial difficulties he overcame and the memory of the sister he wished could have witnessed his achievement.

His experience has also shaped his advice to other young Fijians.

"When you achieve success, remember your roots," he said.