FTU urges Year 13 students to give their best

As 8,562 Year 13 students begin their Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination today, the Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) has urged them to remain calm, believe in their abilities and give their best.

The examinations begin today (Tuesday) with the English paper at 174 examination centres nationwide and will continue until November 6.

FTU general secretary Muniappa Goundar said Fiji's future rested in the hands of its young people and encouraged students to approach the examinations with dedication, discipline and determination.

“Stay calm, manage your time wisely, read each question carefully and give your very best,” Mr Goundar said.

“Trust in the preparation of your teachers, the sacrifices of your parents and, above all, your own abilities.

“Your examination results may open doors, but your character, resilience and commitment will determine how far you go in life.”

Mr Goundar reminded students that while examination results could create opportunities, their character, resilience and commitment would also shape their futures.

He urged students not to allow fear to overshadow their potential and encouraged them to remain confident throughout the examination period.

“On behalf of the FTU, I wish every student success,” he said.

“May your hard work bear fruit and your dreams become reality.”

The Year 13 examinations will conclude on November 6.