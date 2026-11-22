Hannah Simran Kumar celebrated a double victory at the 65th Shop N Save Sugar Festival in Lautoka on Saturday night, winning two crowns and sharing a message of self-belief and empowerment.

The 23-year-old University of the South Pacific Lautoka Campus student was crowned Shop N Save Miss Sugar 2026 and Miss Charity 2026.

Representing the Lautoka City Council, Ms Kumar encouraged young people to believe in their potential, use their voices and take the initiative to achieve their goals.

“Please make sure you empower yourselves. You use your voices, and you take initiatives,” she said.

“And please also don't ever underestimate what you can do, because even if your faith is as small as a mustard seed, God can move mountains, and anything is possible.”

Her victory came after a closely contested competition against Miss Mani’s Amusement Rides, Tristyn Mario, who finished as first runner-up.

The two contestants were tied on points, prompting the judges to call for an additional question-and-answer round to determine the winner.

Ms Kumar eventually secured the title, earning the opportunity to represent Lautoka at the upcoming Miss Fiji Pageant.

In her winning remarks, she credited her success to her Christian faith, supporters and the relationships she had built throughout the week-long festival.

She also thanked the judges, sponsors, parents, grandparents, family members and friends who supported her journey.

Ms Kumar said the festival had taught contestants that leadership was about more than wearing a crown, holding titles or receiving recognition.

“It is also about how we bond with other people, about the kindness that we share and how we can be a helping hand to everybody around us,” she said.

Thousands of people attended the festival finale, with favourable weather contributing to a successful closing night.