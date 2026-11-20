The Rasaubale sisters are determined to make an im­pact for Fiji and their family when they take the court together at the Pacific Aus Sports Netball Challenge in Brisbane, Australia.

Susana and Elenoa Rasaubale were selected for the Crest-spon­sored Fiji A netball team for the tournament, which runs from No­vember 23-28.

"It was a short preparation, but it was an amazing experience playing with each other, as we are always competing against each other at club level," Elenoa said.

"Playing with each other is fun and exciting. We are very excited for this tournament."

Elenoa was grateful for the op­portunity to play alongside her younger sister, Susana in the Fiji Aside.

"It's like a responsibility to look after her every time we play;" she said.

The sisters also acknowledged the support of their grandmothers from both sides of the family.

"We're so grateful to our grand­mothers from our father's and mother's sides for their love and support," Elenoa said.

The sisters hail from Natuva Vil­lage in Tailevu.

Their paternal grandmother, Elenoa Cagi, 80, and maternal grandmother, Joana Vuanivono, 78, often advise them to play with passion and remain grounded in their faith.

"Their message is to put God first in everything we do and do it with love," Elenoa said.

"Our biggest strength is unity and the fighting spirit."

Elenoa said the team needed to improve its communication on the court.





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She also thanked their communi­ty; Netball Fiji, sponsors Goodman Fielder and Pacific Aus Sports for supporting the team's prepara­tions.

"I just want to encourage young netball players to always go for what they dream of and not be discouraged if they miss out on selection.

"There is always another oppor­tunity;" she said.

Both sisters represent Lomaiviti Netball Club in the Suva Netball Association competition.

Elenoa, 23, plays wing defence and centre, while Susana, 21, plays wing attack and centre.

Susana has set herself a target of gaining more confidence and expe­rience while playing alongside her teammates against regional oppo­nents in the challenge series.

"Netball teaches me about team­work and confidence," Susana said.

The Rasaubale sisters also repre­sented Fiji in the women's youth under-18 team at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Cham­pionship in Romania in June.