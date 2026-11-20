Rasaubale sisters unite for Fiji netball challenge
Susana and Elenoa will play together for Fiji A at the Pacific Aus Sports Netball Challenge in Brisbane.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 10:00
Updated 21 November 2026 | 14:24 FJT
Fiji A netball reps (Left-right) Susana and Elenoa Rasaubale at the Suva Apartments on November 19, 2026.
Photo: loane Asioli
The Rasaubale sisters are determined to make an impact for Fiji and their family when they take the court together at the Pacific Aus Sports Netball Challenge in Brisbane, Australia.
Susana and Elenoa Rasaubale were selected for the Crest-sponsored Fiji A netball team for the tournament, which runs from November 23-28.
"It was a short preparation, but it was an amazing experience playing with each other, as we are always competing against each other at club level," Elenoa said.
"Playing with each other is fun and exciting. We are very excited for this tournament."
Elenoa was grateful for the opportunity to play alongside her younger sister, Susana in the Fiji Aside.
"It's like a responsibility to look after her every time we play;" she said.
The sisters also acknowledged the support of their grandmothers from both sides of the family.
"We're so grateful to our grandmothers from our father's and mother's sides for their love and support," Elenoa said.
The sisters hail from Natuva Village in Tailevu.
Their paternal grandmother, Elenoa Cagi, 80, and maternal grandmother, Joana Vuanivono, 78, often advise them to play with passion and remain grounded in their faith.
"Their message is to put God first in everything we do and do it with love," Elenoa said.
"Our biggest strength is unity and the fighting spirit."
Elenoa said the team needed to improve its communication on the court.
Sponsors
She also thanked their community; Netball Fiji, sponsors Goodman Fielder and Pacific Aus Sports for supporting the team's preparations.
"I just want to encourage young netball players to always go for what they dream of and not be discouraged if they miss out on selection.
"There is always another opportunity;" she said.
Both sisters represent Lomaiviti Netball Club in the Suva Netball Association competition.
Elenoa, 23, plays wing defence and centre, while Susana, 21, plays wing attack and centre.
Susana has set herself a target of gaining more confidence and experience while playing alongside her teammates against regional opponents in the challenge series.
"Netball teaches me about teamwork and confidence," Susana said.
The Rasaubale sisters also represented Fiji in the women's youth under-18 team at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Championship in Romania in June.