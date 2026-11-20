Latui unveils new combo
Former Newcastle Falcons back Cameron Nordli- Kelemeti has been named at halfback as he combines with rising Nadroga star No.10 Joeli Baleilevuka.
Saturday 21 November 2026 | 10:30
Fijian Latui players during their gym session in Cork, Ireland, on November 14, 2026.
Photo: FRU Media.
The man who the 2021 Flying Fijians management tried to get over to represent the country has been named in the Fijian Latui's line-up to face Ireland XV in Cork, this morning.
Former Newcastle Falcons back Cameron Nordli- Kelemeti has been named at halfback as he combines with rising Nadroga star No.IO Joeli Baleilevuka.
Hailing from Rotuma, Kelemeti played for Newcastle Falcons. He later joined MLR (Major League Rugby) club New England Free Jacks in 2024. This year, the 27-yearold returned to England to play for Doncaster Knights.
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Also, starting for Latui is veteran Flying Fijians tighthead prop Mesake Doge along with Seta Tuivcuvu who will be at fullback. Doge plays for the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific competition while Tuicuvu is with French Top 14 club Toulon after stints with Clermont and Brive.
Former Fiji men's rugby 7s strong running rover Kaminieli Rasaku starts on the wing along with Josua Vici.
The match kicks-off at 7.45am.
Team Lists
Ireland XV: 15. Todd Lawlor, 14. Finn Treacy, 13. James Hume, 12. Cathal Forde, 11. Daniel Ryan, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Fintan Gunne, 8. Brian Gleeson, 7. Will Conors, 6. David Mccann, 5. Edwin Edogbo, 4. Fineen Wycherley, 3. Kieran Brookes, 2. Gus McCarthy, 1. Alexas Usanof
Bench: 16. Eoin de Buitlear, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Coner O'Tighearnaigh, 20. Paul Boyle, 21. Matthew Devine, 22. Jack Murphy, 23. Dan Kelly
Fijian Latui: l.Emosi Tumania, 2. Sesoni Tamani, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isaia Lotawa, 5. Petero Mailulu, 6. Pita Lesivoukionoilau, 7. Apisalome Kuruisaqila, 8. Meli Tuiragaca, 9. Cameron Kelemeti, 10. Joeli Baleilevuka, 11. Josua Vici, 12. Jope Nasarea, 13. Sireli Masiwini, 14. Kaminieli Rasaku, 15. Setareki Tuicuvu.
Bench: 16. Osea Dasalusalu, 17. Sylvester Vakauliafa, 18. Samu Tawake, 19. Mosese Tabuakoto, 20. Isoa Koroinawai, 21. Anasa Raqila, 22. !Liesa Baravilala, 23. Apete Narogo.