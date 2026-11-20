Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) full-back Ilikena Vudogo failed to convert a kickable penalty right on injury time, which could have sealed their win against Police in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash at Su­va's National Stadium yesterday.

The match ended in a 8-8 draw, which saw de­fending champions Police hold on to the Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

Speaking to SUNsports Police head coach Salo­mone Nute said it was a tough game and he thanked RFMF for giving them a good go.

"The Sukuna Bowl will be taken back to Nasova because we are the current holders," Nute con­firmed.

The clash was riddled with aimless kicking, ball handling mistakes and poor discipline, which af­fected the flow of the game.

Police played with 14-men in the 20th minute when flanker and Fijian Drua rep Sakiusa Vosay­aco was sent off for a spearhead tackle.

Referee Rasta Rasivhenge did not hesitate to dish out the red card after going through the replays.

The RFMF side took control of the game as they bombarded the Police try line only to be held back from their sound defence, led by captain James Brown.

Relieved Police players celebrate retaining the Ratu Sukuna Bowl after they drew 8-8 against Republic of Fiji Military Forces on November 20, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord.

In the 22nd minute, RFMF first-five eighth Anare Tabakaucoro sent out a long pass to hook­er Paterno Nuku who crashed over the corner for the first try. Tabakaucoro missed the conversion as they led 5-0 in the first half.

Police came back stronger in the second half with Brown leading charge and he was well-sup­ported by Timoci Sauvoli, Jone Naqiri along with Jolame Luvevou.

From a lineout close to the RFMF tryline, Police formed a maul and they pushed over with Naqi­ri claiming the try. The conversion from Etonia Rokotuisawa went wide as they leveled the scores 5-5. Rokotuisawa pushed Police ahead 8-5 with a converted penalty but RFMF responded with a Tabakaucoro penalty to equalise 8-8.

Other results

■ Oldies: Police 25-15 RFMF

■ Women: Police 32-17 RFMF

■ Development: Police 28-13 RFMF