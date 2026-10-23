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Education

Perseverance, faith and family support help ACS Dux succeed

Salote Rabuka says there were moments she felt like giving up, but encouragement from her family and teachers helped her stay focused and earn multiple awards.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 15:30

Updated 23 October 2026 | 16:49 FJT

Adi Cakobau School (ACS) Year 13 Dux Award 2026 recipient Salote Rabuka

Adi Cakobau School (ACS) Year 13 Dux Award 2026 recipient Salote Rabuka after the school prizegiving on October 23, 2026.

Photos: Lavenia Waqanivanua

Adi Cakobau School (ACS) Year 13 Dux Award 2026 recipient Salote Rabuka said there were moments when she felt like giving up, but the encouragement of her family and teachers helped her remain focused.

“First and foremost, I'd like to acknowledge God Almighty because throughout this year, holding this badge, this responsibility, has not been easy,” she said.

Ms Rabuka said she was grateful for the support of her parents and family, which played an important role in helping her overcome the challenges of her final year.

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The Pure Science student received the top academic award alongside several other accolades at the school’s annual awards ceremony.

She also received the Merit Award for scoring 300 and above, subject prizes in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as the Oratory Award, Innovative and Industrious Award and Best All-Rounder Award.

Ms Rabuka said balancing academic excellence with leadership responsibilities had been one of her biggest challenges, particularly this year, when she felt the pressure of meeting expectations both inside and outside the classroom.

Despite the demands, she said she felt grateful and humbled by the recognition.

“I am very grateful and humbled, but overall I feel blessed that I was given this opportunity,” she said.

Originally from Drekeniwai, Navatu, Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Vunimono, Bau, Tailevu, Ms Rabuka’s educational journey took her through several schools before she joined ACS in 2023 as a Year 10 student.

She attended Davuilevu Methodist Primary School before completing Years 7 and 8 at Rasa Avenue School in Lautoka.

She later attended Mount Stromlo High School in Canberra, Australia, for Year 9 before returning to Fiji to continue her education at ACS.

Reflecting on her journey, Ms Rabuka encouraged students struggling academically or considering giving up not to lose hope.

She shared her favourite Bible verse, Galatians 6:9, as a reminder to remain committed despite difficulties.

“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart,” she said.

Ms Rabuka said the verse reflected her own experiences throughout the year, when she sometimes felt close to giving up but was encouraged by her family and teachers to persevere.

She urged students who had not achieved their desired results to keep working towards their goals, saying setbacks should not define their future.

For Ms Rabuka, receiving the Year 13 Dux Award 2026 was not only recognition of her academic achievements but also a reminder of the faith, perseverance and support that helped her overcome the challenges of her final year.

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