Students must learn to spot AI-powered scams

The Ministry of Education is working to strengthen financial literacy in schools, with students expected to learn how to identify scams, protect their money and avoid fraudulent investment schemes from an early age.

Permanent secretary for Education Navin Raj said financial literacy was no longer just about saving and budgeting, but also about protecting young people from increasingly sophisticated online scams.

Speaking at the Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2026 event at the Reserve Bank of Fiji earlier this week, Mr Raj said the rise of digital financial services and artificial intelligence had created new risks for students.

“Students must learn to question suspicious claims, verify information through reliable sources, protect their passwords and banking verification codes, and seek advice before transferring money or sharing personal details,” he said.

Mr Raj said children were being exposed to digital devices and online platforms at an increasingly young age, making it critical for schools to equip them with the skills needed to recognise financial deception.

He warned that artificial intelligence could be used to create convincing fake images, videos, voices and messages designed to impersonate trusted individuals or promote fraudulent investments.

“Students, therefore, need to verify online information rather than accept it at face value,” he said.

Mr Raj said the Ministry was committed to ensuring financial education remained relevant to emerging threats, including online investment fraud, identity theft and scams involving digital technologies.

The Ministry would continue working with the Reserve Bank of Fiji and other stakeholders to strengthen financial awareness programmes and develop teaching resources to prepare students for the financial risks and opportunities they would face in adulthood.