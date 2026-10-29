TSLS prioritises student completion, job outcomes

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) will focus on student completion, graduate employment and financial accountability under its new five-year strategic plan for 2026–2031.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel launched the plan at the TSLS main office in Raiwaqa, Suva yesterday, saying it aimed to ensure Fiji’s investment in tertiary education delivered stronger outcomes for students, the workforce and the economy.

The strategy sets out four key priorities:

Student success: Greater attention will be given to student retention, completion, graduate employment and the support needed to help students succeed. Financial sustainability and accountability: TSLS will improve financial forecasting, reduce avoidable expenditure, address inefficiencies and ensure public resources are directed towards programmes that deliver national value. Digital transformation: Technology will be used to reduce processing times, strengthen transparency, improve access to services and provide reliable information for decision-making. Institutional performance: TSLS will benchmark its performance against recognised standards of excellence, with clear performance indicators, strong governance and a culture of continuous improvement.

"These priorities must be translated into annual work plans, assigned responsibilities and measurable targets," Mr Immanuel said.

Since 2014, the Government has invested more than $1.4 billion in scholarships, tuition assistance and student allowances through TSLS.

Mr Immanuel said that while Fiji faced continuing challenges in workforce development, productivity, fiscal sustainability and economic resilience, investment in education must contribute directly to addressing them.

"The TSLS Strategic Plan 2026–2031 provides an opportunity to establish a stronger connection between education funding, student achievement, workforce requirements and national development," he said.

"By 2031, we should be able to demonstrate not only that more Fijians have accessed tertiary education, but that more have completed their qualifications, secured meaningful employment and contributed positively to our country's development."

The strategy also places greater emphasis on student support services. Recent initiatives include academic counselling and learning enrichment programmes to help students progress through their studies.

The plan is intended to strengthen the link between education funding, student achievement and Fiji’s workforce needs.