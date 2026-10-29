Today's paperLoginSign up
Education

TSLS prioritises student completion, job outcomes

New five-year strategy focuses on graduate employment, financial accountability, digital transformation and institutional performance.

Friday 30 October 2026 | 08:30

Updated 30 October 2026 | 15:16 FJT

Relevant stateholders, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel (third from right) with TSLS Board chair Ro Teimumu Kepa at the launch of the new Strategic PLan 2026-2031 at TSLS head office at Garden City, Raiwai, on October 29, 2026.

Relevant stateholders, Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel (third from right) with TSLS Board chair Ro Teimumu Kepa at the launch of the new Strategic PLan 2026-2031 at TSLS head office at Garden City, Raiwai, on October 29, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service (TSLS) will focus on student completion, graduate employment and financial accountability under its new five-year strategic plan for 2026–2031.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel launched the plan at the TSLS main office in Raiwaqa, Suva yesterday, saying it aimed to ensure Fiji’s investment in tertiary education delivered stronger outcomes for students, the workforce and the economy.

The strategy sets out four key priorities:

Related stories

  1. Student success: Greater attention will be given to student retention, completion, graduate employment and the support needed to help students succeed.
  2. Financial sustainability and accountability: TSLS will improve financial forecasting, reduce avoidable expenditure, address inefficiencies and ensure public resources are directed towards programmes that deliver national value.
  3. Digital transformation: Technology will be used to reduce processing times, strengthen transparency, improve access to services and provide reliable information for decision-making.
  4. Institutional performance: TSLS will benchmark its performance against recognised standards of excellence, with clear performance indicators, strong governance and a culture of continuous improvement.

"These priorities must be translated into annual work plans, assigned responsibilities and measurable targets," Mr Immanuel said.

Since 2014, the Government has invested more than $1.4 billion in scholarships, tuition assistance and student allowances through TSLS.

Mr Immanuel said that while Fiji faced continuing challenges in workforce development, productivity, fiscal sustainability and economic resilience, investment in education must contribute directly to addressing them.

"The TSLS Strategic Plan 2026–2031 provides an opportunity to establish a stronger connection between education funding, student achievement, workforce requirements and national development," he said.

"By 2031, we should be able to demonstrate not only that more Fijians have accessed tertiary education, but that more have completed their qualifications, secured meaningful employment and contributed positively to our country's development."

The strategy also places greater emphasis on student support services. Recent initiatives include academic counselling and learning enrichment programmes to help students progress through their studies.

The plan is intended to strengthen the link between education funding, student achievement and Fiji’s workforce needs.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNewsEducation

Most popular

FTRC
Nation

Former coup-era journalist calls for fearless reporting

Yasawa-i-Rara elder Maikeli Momolevu stands infront of the tank that stores rainwater.
Nation

Yasawa elder says preparedness key as El Niño dry spell persists

Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) chairman Viliame Seruvakula
Nation

'We are encouraging registration, not influencing votes: Chiefs clarify role

Fijian Drua props (Left-right) Meli Tuni, Harold Rounds and Peni Ravai during their training session in Nadi.
Rugby

Drua unveils '27 Super squad

Flying Fijians head coach Jakes White shows Jiuta Wainiqolo
Rugby

Why Friday? Fiji Rugby Union chief tells

Fiji Bulikula halfback Luisa Yaranamua
Rugby League

France is our biggest game, says Bulikula's assistant coach

From left: US Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna and US Senior Development Advisor Michael Glees.
Health

Fiji targets outbreak detection within seven days

The new taxi base was officially opened on Thursday, October 22, by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau.
Transport

Naqali taxi base opens with 16 permits

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection