Education

Radrodro urges students to better 69 per cent last year

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro on Monday urged the 19,141 year 8 students to remain calm, confident and resilient throughout the examination; re­minding them that the examination is only one part of their educational journey.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 12:30

exams

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro on Monday urged the 19,141 year 8 students to remain calm, confident and resilient throughout the examination

Photo: Supplied

More than 19,141 Year 8 stu­dents are sitting their ex­ternal examinations in 718 centres nationwide with the hope they perform better than the 69 per cent provisional pass last year.

The Fiji Year 8 Examination that began on Tuesday, with the English paper, ends today.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro on Monday urged the 19,141 year 8 students to remain calm, confident and resilient throughout the examination; re­minding them that the examination is only one part of their educational journey.

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"Have faith in what you have stud­ied," Mr Radrodro told the year 8 students, encouraging them to trust their abilities and believe in them­selves.

He was confident that family sup­port, teacher encouragement and personal sacrifice were key sources of motivation as students work to­wards their academic goals.

For some students, the examina­tion experience has already highlighted the importance of prepa­ration and the support of those around them.

Arya Samaj Primary School pre­fect Mariana Rosa described her first public examination experi­ence as challenging but said she remained determined to improve in her upcoming papers.

"It was a little bit challenging, but if I study hard then I will find it eas­ier," Mariana said.

She credited her parents and teachers as her biggest sources of motivation and encouraged fellow students to remain positive as they continue with their examinations.

St Anne's Primary School, year 8 student Felisita Kurisese said nerv­ousness followed her first paper as she worried about whether she had selected the correct answers.

However, instead of dwelling on the uncertainty, Felisita said she was focusing on completing her remaining papers and working to­wards her future goals.

Her preparation has also involved personal sacrifices, including re­ducing her sleeping hours to allow more time for study.

Ms Kurisese said she normally went to bed at 8pm but had been staying up until about 11pm to study.

She identified her mother as her biggest motivation, acknowledge the support of her parents, grand­parents and siblings throughout the school term.

Both students said preparation, perseverance and encouragement from family and teachers had helped them remain focused during the examination period.

Mr Radrodro has also called on parents, guardians, teachers, heads of schools and support staff to con­tinue providing students with the necessary support as they complete their examinations.

Mariana and Felisita's experience reflect the personal effort behind the national examination figures where preparation in the classroom is being matched by determination, family sacrifice and encourage­ment at home.

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