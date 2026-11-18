Suva Grammar School’s 2026 Dux, Darlene Papamau, hopes her academic achievement will help her secure a scholarship to study aerospace engineering and aircraft-related studies in Australia.

Darlene said receiving the award was a proud moment for her family and a milestone she hoped would inspire her younger siblings to pursue their own ambitions.

“My message to my siblings is that I did it. They don't have to do it. They can do what they want to do, because their oldest sister did it for them,” she said.

She shared her message during the school’s Year 13 annual graduation ceremony at the school hall yesterday, where 165 students graduated.

Darlene dedicated the award to her parents and siblings, acknowledging the sacrifices and support that had helped her throughout her education.

She said she was shocked and happy when her name was announced, adding that the achievement had made her parents’ sacrifices worthwhile.

Darlene said she would also tell her younger self to stop thinking negatively and continue believing in herself.

She encouraged other students to work hard while making time to enjoy themselves.

“Study hard, but then also know when to have fun. Because having fun is also good for you. It doesn't have to be perfect all the time,” she said.

Her mother, Kalasipa Papamau, said the family had not expected Darlene to receive the award, particularly after they were disappointed with some of her annual examination results.

However, she recalled that Darlene had promised, when she entered Year 9 at Suva Grammar School, that she would one day become the school’s Dux.

Mrs Papamau said she had been inspired by a Tuvaluan student who received the award in 2017. Darlene had told her family she wanted to represent her country and have her name recognised as the school’s top student.

Reflecting on her journey, Darlene said mental health challenges and insecurities had been among her biggest obstacles.

She often doubted herself and feared she would fail to make her parents proud.

“I always thought I would fail, and that I would not at least make my parents proud. But then this all paid off so much,” she said.

She acknowledged the people who had encouraged her, saying their support had helped her through difficult moments.

Her father, Tufitu Papamau, said the family had encouraged her to trust in God whenever she faced challenges. They reminded her that God would provide the strength and knowledge she needed to overcome difficulties.



