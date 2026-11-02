Iron Sands review draws 10,000 signatures

More than 10,000 petition signatures and 306 written submissions have been recorded during the public review of the proposed Sigatoka Iron Sands Project.

This highlights the significant public interest in the development.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change confirmed that, as of October 30, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review had attracted 2,483 signatures on paper petitions and approximately 7,600 through online petitions.

The proposed project at Kulukulu, Nadroga, by Magma Mines Pte Ltd involves extracting and processing magnetite-rich iron sands from the Sigatoka River and adjoining deposits within the river delta.

The Department of Environment said the submissions and petitions received during the 21-day public review period would form part of the official assessment record.

“The Department thanks the members of the public, communities, landowners, organisations and government agencies who took time to make their submissions,” the department said in a statement.

“We assure you that every submission and petition received within the review period forms part of the official assessment record and will be considered accordingly.”

The ministry is inviting members of the public and stakeholders to attend public consultations on the proposed project, scheduled for November 6 and 7 at Kulukulu Public Primary School.

The consultations will give residents, landowners and other stakeholders an opportunity to hear directly from the project proponent, ask questions and raise concerns.

Sessions will be held on Friday from 7pm to 9pm, and on Saturday from 10am to noon and 6pm to 8pm. Bus services will be available from Nayawa, Nahigatoka/Nasama and Cuvu.

Following the consultations, a Technical Review Committee comprising specialists from relevant sectors will assess the EIA report, public submissions and consultation outcomes.

“The Department remains committed to a transparent, robust and participatory process in which all interested parties have the opportunity to be heard before any decision is made,” the statement said.

The final decision rests with the Director of Environment, who may approve the project subject to conditions or reject it. Any appeal against the decision may be lodged with the Environment Tribunal.