Fiji’s grassroots recycling efforts have gained international recognition, with the Pacific Recycling Foundation (PRF) named a finalist in the Environmental Protection and Litter Prevention category at the 2026 Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO) Biennial Awards.

The recognition places Fiji among the international finalists and highlights the contribution of grassroots recycling organisations and communities working to protect the environment and reduce waste.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 1 at Powerhouse Parramatta in Sydney, Australia.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo said the achievement was significant because it provided an opportunity to bring attention to grassroots recyclers whose contributions were often overlooked.

“For a grassroots organisation from a small Pacific Island country like Fiji, reaching the finalist stage of an international award is a significant achievement,” Mr Deo said.

“Our work has never been driven by the pursuit of awards or recognition, but opportunities like this allow us to bring greater visibility to the people and communities whose contributions to environmental protection are often overlooked.”

He said the recognition was not just about the Foundation, but also about grassroots recycling organisations and Fiji’s Collection Pillars of Recycling (CPR).

Mr Deo said these workers continued to operate under challenging conditions and deserved greater recognition, dignity and protection for their contributions to the recycling sector.

The Foundation’s work includes supporting Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited (WRFL) and advocating for a rights-based approach to recycling, ensuring grassroots recyclers are recognised and included in environmental and sustainability discussions.

The recognition comes as Fiji continues to face environmental pressures, including climate variability, El Niño-related dry conditions and fire risks, which can further threaten vulnerable communities and the livelihoods of grassroots recyclers.

The latest achievement follows Fiji’s previous representation at the 2024 APCO Biennial Awards, when WRFL, a key PRF partner, was nominated in the Improved Recycling System category.

The successive nominations highlight the growing international visibility of Fiji’s recycling sector and its contribution to sustainable waste management across the Pacific.