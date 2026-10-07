Record 17.7m drink containers collected

More than 17.7 million drink bottles and cans were collected in Fiji from January to September, the most in the country's history.

This was highlighted by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Pacific Islands' Dwain Qalovaki at the Pre-COP31 session in Nadi today.

Mr Qalovaki, the company's head of public affairs, communications and sustainability, said the collection was something to celebrate.

"We've never been able to collect that many beverage containers before in the history of our country," he said.

He said municipal councils ran the collection, while CCEP collected the containers from the councils and processed them for export.

CCEP runs the Mission Pacific recycling programme, which has operated in Fiji since 1999.

Collectors are paid refunds for returned bottles and cans at its collection points.

Mr Qalovaki said the company was also pushing the Government to introduce a container deposit scheme.

"It looks like advocating for a container deposit scheme where all the beverage company manufacturers and importers participate in the collection, processing and export of the material," he said.

In Tuvalu on Monday this week, CCEP bought 37 tonnes of recovered containers from the Government for AUD$76,721.64 (FJD$120,339.17).

The shipment had 8 tonnes of PET flake, worth AUD$3,380.64 (FJD$5302.59), and 29 tonnes of aluminium, worth AUD$73,341 (FJD$115,036). It was Tuvalu's first PET flake export.

The flake will go to a recycling plant in Melbourne, Australia, to be made into new drink bottles.

Tuvalu's Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment, Dr Maina Vakafua Talia, said waste could create real value for the country.

Mr Qalovaki said the company wanted a Pacific-led system.

"It's not a cut-and-paste model from the other countries," he said.



