Twenty-seven schools have been recognised for their commitment to proper waste management and environmental practices at the 2026 Nadi Town Council Clean Schools Programme Awards.

The annual initiative, organised by the Nadi Town Council since 2010, recognises schools for their efforts to promote cleaner and healthier learning environments.

Nadi Town Council special administrator chair Salacieli Raiwalui said on Tuesday that 38 schools were invited to participate this year, with 27 taking part.

Of the participating schools, nine were from within the Nadi town boundary, while 18 were from peri-urban and rural areas.

"This is to continue our support in creating awareness among schools for their good practices on waste management," Mr Raiwalui said.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Fiji Office Volunteer coordinator Naomi Sakatani acknowledged the people and institutions whose continued support had contributed to the programme's success.

She said the programme's longevity was the result of the collective dedication of the Nadi Town Council, school leaders, teachers, students, parents and communities.

"The dedication of the Nadi Town Council, school leaders, teachers, students, parents, and communities has enabled the programme not only to continue, but to thrive for more than a decade," she said.

At the primary school level, Mulomulo Muslim Primary School took first place, followed by Hindu Maha Sabha School in second place and Votualevu Public School in third.

Korovuto College claimed first place in the secondary school category, with Sabeto College taking second place and Votualevu College third.

Other awards recognised schools for specific environmental initiatives.

Maharishi Primary School received the Division One award for Environmental Awareness Raising, while Korovuto College won Division Two for School Composting.

Fiji Agape Mission School received the Division Three award for Rubbish Separation and Recycling.

The special recognition awards went to Andrews Primary School and Nadi Centre for Special Education for their sustained environmental practices.

Fiji Agape Mission School also received the Sustainable Recycling Practices award for its commitment to recycling, waste segregation and sustainable waste management.

Seventeen other schools received certificates of participation for taking part in the programme.

Nadi Town Council chief executive officer Muni Reddy committed to making next year's event bigger and better.



