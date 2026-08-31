Nation

$300 water carting bill adds to Taveuni shortage woes

Residents report deteriorating supply, ageing pipes

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 06:00

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Taveuni residents say worsening water shortages are affecting homes and raising concerns ahead of the reopening of schools.

Abhishek Sapra of Vuna, Taveuni, said water infrastructure on the island needed greater attention, with ageing pipes continuing to leak and result in water wastage.

He said Taveuni had not received adequate funding for relevant infrastructure projects, despite water already being scarce in some areas.

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“Instead of people protecting water sources, farmers and others are being selfish and destroying forests around them,” Mr Sapra said.

He said the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) should also consider planting more trees around water sources to help protect them.

Mr Sapra said residents in the southern part of the island were facing severe shortages and could pay about $300 for a water carting trip.

“We were lucky to have some rain, but it did not last long,” he said.

He said there were also regular complaints from residents in the Matei area about water supply on a local business forum.

Another Matei resident, who requested anonymity, said the water supply had deteriorated over the past few weeks.

“As a concerned resident of Matei, Taveuni, I am wondering about the water problem that we’ve been facing for the last couple of weeks,” the resident said.

The resident said water previously came during the early hours of the morning and late at night for about an hour, but there was now no supply.

“Just wondering what will happen when school starts?” the resident said.

Another Matei resident, Siya Chand, said the water issue was a major concern for many people in Taveuni.

Ms Chand said water supply was sometimes available but would suddenly stop at homes without notice.

Questions have been sent to WAF regarding the reported water shortages.

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